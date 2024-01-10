10 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel

Satisfy your wanderlust with these travel jobs. Getting a 9-to-5 job doesn’t mean you have to put your dream of…

Satisfy your wanderlust with these travel jobs.

Getting a 9-to-5 job doesn’t mean you have to put your dream of traveling the world on hold. Many professions nowadays not only provide financial stability but offer the exciting perk of frequent travel. Let’s explore some of the best jobs that allow you to build a fulfilling career while satiating your wanderlust.

We’ve taken the top travel jobs from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs rankings. These jobs are described by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as having a travel component.

10. Cartographer

Median salary: $71,890

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Cartographers collect data to create detailed geographic maps. They use advanced tools like geographic information systems, or GIS, for spatial analysis, ensuring accuracy in representing terrain, features and other information. Although cartographers spend much of their time in offices, specific jobs may require extensive travel to locations that are being mapped.

9. Public Relations Specialist

Median salary: $67,440

Expected job growth by 2032: 6%

Public relations specialists’ main job is to generate positive publicity for their clients and help them maintain a good reputation. They can work in various industries, including corporate, government, nonprofit or agency settings. As a public relations specialist, you may travel often to engage with the media, attend events and build relationships with stakeholders.

8. Construction Manager

Median salary: $101,480

Expected job growth by 2032: 5%

Construction managers oversee construction projects from start to finish, collaborating with architects, engineers and contractors to ensure projects adhere to budgets, timelines and quality standards. Since construction managers often manage several projects simultaneously, they may need to frequently travel among sites.

7. Sports Coach

Median salary: $44,890

Expected job growth by 2032: 9%

Sports coaches help athletes develop to their full potential and reach maximum performance. The travel frequency for sports coaches, especially in major leagues like the NFL and NBA, is high. These coaches often accompany their teams to away games in different states, which means they spend lots of time on the road.

6. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $63,760

Expected job growth by 2032: 11%

Flight attendants travel wherever an aircraft goes, ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers. They also communicate with pilots regarding flight details and cabin conditions.

Flight attendants’ travel frequency depends on factors such as their seniority and the airline’s scheduling policies. Junior flight attendants often have less control over their schedules and may work more weekends and holidays.

5. Sales Manager

Median salary: $130,600

Expected job growth by 2032: 4%

Sales managers are responsible for directing an organization’s sales team. Some of their duties may include setting sales goals, analyzing data, developing training programs for sales representative and addressing any changes necessary to meet customer needs. Depending on the company, sales managers may have to travel to national, regional or local offices and attend in-person customer meetings.

4. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

Expected job growth by 2032: 23%

Operations research analysts use advanced techniques, such as data mining and mathematical modeling, to develop solutions that help organizations operate more efficiently. They help businesses solve a wide range of problems, including supply chain optimization, production planning and inventory management.

Although operations research analysts typically spend their time in offices, they may travel occasionally to meet with clients.

3. Management Analyst

Median salary: $95,290

Expected job growth by 2032: 10%

Management analysts, also known as management consultants, are experts who specialize in helping companies improve efficiency and increase profits. How often management analysts travel depends on the company they work for and their current projects. However, those who pursue a career in management consulting can expect to travel quite frequently to meet with clients.

2. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $140,040

Expected job growth by 2032: 7%

Marketing managers gauge the demand for a product and help develop a marketing strategy that fits. Depending on their company’s needs, marketing managers may travel throughout the country or worldwide to meet with clients and attend conferences.

1. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Expected job growth by 2032: 23%

Actuaries assess and manage financial risks using mathematical and statistical models. They often work in industries such as insurance, finance and retirement planning, determining the likelihood of events and their financial impacts.

Travel frequency for actuaries varies depending on the employer and their specific job role, but some may travel occasionally to attend meetings or meet with clients.

10 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/22/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.