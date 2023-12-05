Yext: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $468,000 in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $468,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Yext expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $100.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Yext expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 32 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $403.2 million to $403.7 million.

