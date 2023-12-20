Winnebago: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $763 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.6 million.

