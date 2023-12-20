When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility

Your life’s path after retirement and in your advanced years isn’t a one-size-fits-all. Feeling uncertain about when it’s time to…

Read on to learn more about the perfect time to transition to senior care and which senior care facilities are worth considering, according to experts.

Recognizing the Signs for Transition

There are many reasons you might consider moving from independent living to assisted living. And experts say, the sooner the better. Some senior living facilities have years-long waitlists. So, planning ahead now can mitigate some of the stress if a pressing medical need arises.

Sue Johansen, a San Francisco-based executive vice president with A Place for Mom, a senior advisory service, says that deciding on a senior living community earlier can alleviate stress, provide a more stable and structured environment for you and preserve the relationship between parent and child that can deteriorate when the child becomes caregiver.

Another key reason to decide early is because the decision process should involve you, the senior.

“(It) allows them to have a say in their future living arrangements and maintain a sense of control over their life,” Johansen adds.

Seven reasons for a senior to consider transitioning to a senior care facility are:

— Ease of life phase transitions.

— A need to socialize.

— Complex health conditions.

— Mental health issues.

— A need to downsize.

— Declining ability for complex tasks.

— Independent living has become unsafe.

Ease of life phase transitions

Many view senior living as something they have to do. But Carrie Ditzel, the director of geropsychology and neuropsychology at Baker Street Behavioral Health in Paramus, New Jersey, recommends focusing on why it’s something you want to do.

She explains how senior living is a more welcome transition when you choose it earlier in life, rather than waiting for your health to decline and your circumstances to dictate that decision for you.

“There is an advantage to our sense of self and well-being by choosing to explore senior living as an act of control and autonomy in your life,” she says.

A need to socialize

Your social circle as an older adult becomes considerably smaller, Ditzel explains. Have you recently gone days or more without interacting with anyone?

A senior living facility will package social activities as a regular part of your daily life, Ditzel says. She adds that regular socializing, physical activity and mental activity all contribute to healthy aging. The opportunity you’ll have to foster new friendships and relationships in a senior living facility can be very enriching at a time when you may otherwise experience significant losses with friends, spouses or family members passing away.

Senior living offers recreational activities, excursions or social activities that perhaps you couldn’t do regularly in the busy stages of mid-life while working or raising children, Ditzel adds.

“I encourage individuals to take advantage of that and embrace that as a positive, an advantage of aging and being able to leave many of life’s responsibilities in the past,” she notes.

Complex health conditions

The ability to perform basic activities of daily living becomes a challenge during the aging process. Tasks that usually take a few minutes — like getting dressed, grooming, eating and using the bathroom — may start to take longer. This can be a cause of stress and also a concern for injury.

Additionally, if you have a diagnosis that involves a specific diet, therapy or daily maintenance, it may become difficult to manage as you age. A senior care facility is often the best option when independent care becomes overwhelming.

Mental health struggles

With age, you may be more susceptible to mental health difficulties. This can be due to a health condition, like Alzheimer’s disease, or personal circumstances, like grief after death of a peer. With Alzheimer’s disease, many seniors also experience agitation and social isolation, especially in the later stages.

Michelle Feng, a licensed psychologist and chief clinical officer of Executive Mental Health in Los Angeles, points out that mental health is often tied to independence. She notes that a 2020 study with more than 2,000 Americans over 65 years of age concluded that a loss of independence with eating and bathing was associated with the most decline in mental health status.

Having mental health struggles due to ailing physical health — or any other reason — is valid grounds to seek care at a senior care facility. Along with receiving mental health care and treatment, your mental health may improve with increased socialization and physical activity.

A need to downsize

Like many seniors, you might be living in a sizable residence meant for family get-togethers and visiting grandchildren. However, this amount of square footage can become difficult to navigate and maintain with age. A simple task like traversing from the bedroom to the kitchen to get a snack becomes taxing.

You may also have trouble with your home’s upkeep. Keeping surfaces disinfected, cleaning cookware and maintaining pet waste are all essential to supporting good health but become challenging with age.

In addition, some seniors struggle with throwing items away; there may be memories attached to items as mundane as old receipts. The practice of hoarding is also not uncommon among seniors. A 2014 study in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry estimates that between 15% and 25% of seniors exhibit some of the characteristics of hoarding disorder, which can be exacerbated by old age and dementia.

Transitioning to a senior care facility can pose the perfect opportunity for you to downsize and choose which household items are worth cherishing and passing down to future generations.

Embracing a need for help with complex tasks

Aside from basic care like grooming or using the restroom, you may also need to perform more advanced self-care tasks, called instrumental activities of daily living. With age, some seniors benefit from having these tasks taken off their plate or having a senior living facility help oversee them.

These include:

— Grocery shopping.

— Transportation to and from activities.

— Preparing meals and cleaning up after meals.

— Financial management of bills and assets.

— Housekeeping.

— Communication, such as using a phone and email as needed.

— Managing medications.

“Living within a senior living community can be experienced as a luxury if you choose to view it that way,” Ditzel shares.

She encourages her clients to enjoy the rest and time off offered. Finally, it’s your chance not to worry about planning and cooking meals, cleaning your living space or making personal appointments.

Independent living has become unsafe

When the risk is greater than the reward of independent living, it’s time to search for an alternative.

Consider the risks of independent living, like:

— Increased prevalence of falls.

— Wandering in or outside the home and getting lost.

— Caregiver stress and burnout.

— The cost and effort of home care becoming burdensome.

— Sundowning, or confusion or agitation that occurs in the evening hours.

These risk factors can cause worsening physical and mental decline. In a senior care facility, there will be staff available to ensure that physical safety risks are mitigated.

Senior Living Options

Often, a senior care journey begins with more independent levels of care. When it’s time to move to a higher level of care, like a nursing home or memory care, it’s usually because you need medical assistance, care for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or extra help with your daily activities.

Entry options for long-term senior care often include:

— Assisted living. Senior assisted living facilities are for older adults who need minor help with activities of daily living, like bathing or walking. They differ from nursing homes, which offer more intense assistance with activities. The average age of assisted living residents is 75-85 years old.

— Board and care homes. Board and care homes, or group homes, are smaller abodes that care for 20 or fewer seniors. Skilled nursing care is usually not offered at board and care homes, and it’s similar to an assisted living environment.

— Continuing care retirement communities, or CCRCs. Sometimes known as life plan communities, CCRCs are like a campus for senior care. Depending on the community, they may offer a range of services from independent living quarters to skilled nursing care so you can age in place.

Assisted living is a frequent first choice and a great option for seniors who need some assistance and don’t want to sacrifice a social atmosphere. These communities are secure and staffed with caregivers and medical personnel. According to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, more than 800,000 Americans are members of an assisted living community.

Factors to Consider for Transitioning

If you’re thinking about transitioning to a senior care facility, you’ll need to consider various factors to ensure a smooth transition.

— Choose the right senior care facility. Research which facilities are near you or family members and friends who will be able to visit. Tour multiple facilities to get a good idea of which facility culture feels like a fit for you.

— Arrange the logistics of your move. You may want to sell your residence or turn it over to a family member. This may involve decluttering, selling some of your possessions and hiring movers to bring the essentials to your senior care facility.

— Coordinate with family and health care providers. You’ll need to arrange for your providers to send medical records to your senior care facility. If you haven’t already, it’s a good time to set up a financial and durable power of attorney for your financial and health decisions.

If the actual transition itself is the most overwhelming to you, consider connecting with a senior care manager to help you with making arrangements and sticking to your preferred timeline.

Average cost of senior living facilities

The cost of senior living varies depending on three key factors:

— Cost of living in the senior living facility location.

— Level of care provided at the senior living facility.

— Amenities offered at the senior living facility location.

According to the National Council on Aging, the median monthly cost of an assisted living community is around $4,500 per month. The median monthly cost of a nursing home is between $7,000 and 9,000, depending on whether the room is private or shared. Caring.com says the average cost of a CCRC is around $2,500 per month.

Plan for the costs by choosing the lowest necessary level of care and meeting with an eldercare financial planner to discuss options for payment and what benefits may be available to you.

Benefits of Assisted Living

Feng says some of the many positives of senior care include:

— Increased socialization and connection. “This increases engagement and combats loneliness. For those that are worried about something happening to them at home, the additional support can lead to decreased anxiety and an increased sense of safety,” Feng explains.

— Safety. Feng warns that “remaining at home can have its drawbacks when living there is no longer safe or has become too difficult to manage. Keeping up the home and seemingly simple things like changing light bulbs and smoke detector batteries can be more stressful, as a fall can result in more severe consequences as we get older.”

Since there are so many factors to consider when choosing a senior care facility, it takes research to find the right timing and the best facility. Consult a moving checklist for assisted living for all the questions you’ll need to ask to ensure you or your loved one choose a facility that will provide a positive experience.

Finding the Best Senior Living Facilities

Take time to contemplate which senior living facility is right for you.

Some factors to consider when choosing a senior care facility include:

— Facility location.

— Scheduled activities and social events.

— Food offered.

— Staffing ratios and turnover.

— Cost and potential add-on fees for additional services.

— Room size and whether the room is private or shared.

— Safety and security measures.

With the right fit, transitioning to a senior living facility will feel more seamless and be the first step to enjoying the next phase in your life.

Bottom Line

Moving to a senior care facility can be a positive transition that relieves a huge burden on you and your loved ones. The ability to enjoy the remainder of your life while having everything you need at your fingertips can be a joyous change. Whether you’re considering moving for social reasons, to downsize or to have additional help with daily tasks, senior care can be of great benefit.

Ultimately, deciding on the timing and the level of your senior care involves many factors. Make an informed decision based on your physical health, mental health and safety. Consult a medical provider or geriatric care manager for tailored advice to help you and your family make the best decision.

When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/21/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.