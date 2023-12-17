What Law School Applicants Should Know About the Legal Market

Gaining admission to law school can feel like crossing the finish line after a long and arduous race. But even…

But even though the admissions process can take many months, admission to law school is just the starting line from the perspective of a lifelong legal career. And the choices you make about the law school you attend can shape the course ahead.

Law school applicants don’t need to have fixed career goals, although commitment to a legal career is important.

Still, even as an applicant, thinking about the job market after law school can help you narrow down your target list, articulate the appeal of a top-choice law school and weigh the costs and benefits of studying law.

Here are four factors about legal employment that law applicants should consider:

— The bar exam.

— Opportunities that can lead to employment.

— Geographic markets.

— Evaluating different jobs.

The Bar Exam

With rare exceptions, law school graduates must first pass a state bar exam before they can practice.

While you don’t need to attend law school in the state where you plan to take the bar exam, it can be helpful, particularly for law schools that primarily cater to a local market.

Note that it is often possible to take the exam for two different states. Some states also have reciprocity, allowing experienced lawyers to gain bar admission without taking the exam.

When evaluating target law schools, it’s important to consider their bar passage rate. The bar exam is scored on a pass/fail basis, so it’s a cause for concern if a law school doesn’t adequately prepare its students to pass this test.

Opportunities That Can Lead to Employment

Achieving high grades or a high class rank in law school provides a clear boost in the job search. But outside of classes there are many other ways in law school to gain a leg up in the job market, particularly after the first year.

Summer positions can be a stepping stone to postgraduate employment. Lawyers who aspire to work in the private sector might aim for a summer associate position with a firm they might wish to work for, particularly after their second year. Public interest lawyers might aim for relevant summer internships or clerkships.

During law school, legal clinics, law journals, student activities, externships and conversations with peers and professors may also yield opportunities to explore legal fields, gain valuable experience and make connections with potential employers.

Geographic Markets

Law applicants who are not geographically constrained for personal reasons should not just think about choosing a law school based on where they would like to live, but also based on the local legal market.

Some legal markets are small or shrinking due to economic or demographic factors. Others, like Boston and Washington, D.C., are robust but served by many highly regarded local law schools.

However, booming sunbelt cities in states like Florida and Texas as well as other growing regions like the Pacific Northwest are more open because they have more jobs than local law schools can serve.

This is why applicants should think ahead to legal markets that provide job opportunities.

Evaluating Different Jobs

Law school applicants coming out of college often think about legal fields like choosing a major. But lawyers are often generalists, and many fields overlap. Plenty of legal positions involve many different types of law, like being legal counsel to a company or to a government office.

Rather than focus on a legal discipline, it can be more helpful to think more about the kind of legal career you would want on a day-to-day level. Do you care more about financial security, work-life balance or doing meaningful work? Do you prefer to work solo, in a small team or as part of a large organization? Do you like work that is predictable or that requires thinking on your feet?

These are the kinds of questions that can help distinguish between legal roles that may seem superficially similar.

Over three years of law school, students have plenty of time to learn more about various lines of legal work. But keeping the right questions in mind can give you a head start in the next leg of your career.

