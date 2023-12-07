What Is the Sharpe Ratio? Formula and Example

What is a good return for your portfolio? If a bond portfolio generated a 4% return over the past year,…

What is a good return for your portfolio? If a bond portfolio generated a 4% return over the past year, it could be considered a pretty decent return. However, investors who prioritized high-growth stocks would want a higher return, given the risks they took.

The Sharpe ratio is one way to capture this risk-versus-reward detail and give investors extra insight into their assets’ performance.

Some investors use an index fund as a benchmark and attempt to outperform the stock market with a diverse portfolio. Others invest in the index fund instead and decide to play it safe, letting the fund handle their stock decisions and comparing its returns to others in its category. Overall returns are a good indicator of how well your portfolio has performed, but the Sharpe ratio offers more analysis of your portfolio’s quality.

The Sharpe ratio is such an important metric that many financial sites list the Sharpe ratios of every fund and index. These ratios can help determine whether portfolio managers get fired or receive raises.

Introduction to the Sharpe Ratio

Named after its inventor, Nobel Prize winner William F. Sharpe, the Sharpe ratio addresses total returns relative to the amount of risk you incurred with your positions. In other words, it’s a popular ratio that gives investors a better sense of whether the risks they are taking are worth it.

Definition of the Sharpe Ratio

“The Sharpe ratio is the excess return of an investment divided by the standard deviation of returns, which is a measure of risk,” says Asher Rogovy, chief investment officer of advisory firm Magnifina. “Excess returns are returns in excess of a risk-free investment. T-bills are commonly used to estimate a risk-free return.”

What Is a Good Sharpe Ratio?

It’s better to have a higher Sharpe ratio. In general, less than 1 is considered not ideal, 1 to 1.99 is adequate to good, and 2 or greater is very good or excellent, according to the Corporate Finance Institute.

Comparing your portfolio’s Sharpe ratio to a benchmark can help you gauge if you have desirable risk-adjusted returns. For instance, if you use the S&P 500 as a benchmark, you should aim for a Sharpe ratio above that of the S&P 500.

Formula for Calculating the Sharpe Ratio

Many brokerage firms automatically calculate your portfolio’s Sharpe ratio. However, investors should still know what goes into this metric. Knowing what constitutes the Sharpe ratio can help investors make decisions that lead to better risk-adjusted returns.

Understanding the Risk-Free Rate and Standard Deviation

The three inputs into a Sharpe ratio calculation are your expected return, the risk-free rate and the standard deviation. Your return covers the portfolio’s net gain. The risk-free rate represents how much money you could gain from a risk-free asset, such as a Treasury bill. The standard deviation measures volatility.

Assume a (very successful) portfolio returned 15% with a 10% standard deviation. The risk-free rate of return is 4%. Knowing these numbers allows an investor to calculate the portfolio’s Sharpe ratio:

Sharpe ratio = (return – risk-free rate) / standard deviation

Sharpe ratio = (0.15 – 0.04) / 0.1

Sharpe ratio = 0.11 / 0.1 = 1.1

Interpretation of the Sharpe Ratio

A Sharpe ratio of 1.1 is good, as it indicates a healthy risk-adjusted return. However, this same investor may have to improve their Sharpe ratio if the benchmark index has a 1.3 Sharpe ratio. The quality of any given Sharpe ratio partially depends on the benchmark you are using for your portfolio.

Some investors wait until a Sharpe ratio exceeds 1 before using leverage. “A ratio above 1 indicates that an investment would earn more return for every unit of additional risk. This is critically important if you’re increasing risk by using leverage,” says Rogovy. “However, the Sharpe ratio doesn’t fully capture the potential for catastrophic losses.”

The Significance of a Negative Sharpe Ratio

It is possible to end up with a negative Sharpe ratio if your return falls below the risk-free rate. For instance, if a fund had a 2% return over the past year while the market had a 3% risk-free rate, the numerator would be negative.

A negative Sharpe ratio indicates a portfolio has been unprofitable for the given time frame. While using leverage can increase returns, that same leverage can bring investments down to a negative Sharpe ratio and can be extremely risky.

Why the Sharpe Ratio Is Important to Investors

The Sharpe ratio gives investors context in the form of risk-adjusted returns. “This measurement can help them determine how efficient an investment is in terms of generating returns considering the level of risk taken,” says Stephanie Lo, research vice president at wealth management firm NDVR.

For instance, an options trader who netted a 5% return over the past year would have benefited more from putting the money into a bond or a high-yield savings account. The return would have been very similar, but risk-adjusted returns paint a different picture because of the different standard deviations. Low-risk assets are stable and less stressful. If you incur more risk, it should be worth the effort.

The Sharpe ratio helps clear up confusion about risk, but Lo says it’s not a good idea to set short-term goals around this metric. “I’d discourage investors from trying to target a specific Sharpe ratio, because it can be impacted over short time periods by external factors, like the yield curve environment, for example,” she says. “But historical Sharpe ratios certainly can be used to build efficient, diversified portfolios.”

Limitations of Using the Sharpe Ratio

Every investment metric has strengths and weaknesses, and the Sharpe ratio is no exception to the rule. One of the flaws of this ratio is that it relies on past data.

A high Sharpe ratio does not guarantee that a portfolio will generate high returns in the future. It’s possible for a fund with a high Sharpe ratio to collapse in a few years. Sometimes, the collapse can happen quickly.

The Sharpe ratio also does not consider transaction costs. While many investors do not pay transaction fees to buy stocks and funds, options traders can incur significant fees through their trades. These fees are not reflected in the Sharpe ratio, but they still impact your total returns.

Example of Misinterpretation of a Sharpe Ratio

Ark Innovation ETF (ticker: ARKK) had a Sharpe ratio that rose during the pandemic. According to data from YCharts, the exchange-traded fund’s Sharpe ratio hit 1.88 in January 2021. Many investors might view an ETF with a Sharpe ratio that high as a good prospect, but ARKK shed over 60% of its value relatively soon after recording that ratio.

The fund achieved groundbreaking returns with stocks that became overvalued. Those high valuations left the fund vulnerable to outsized losses if the economy ever contracted. ARKK investors realized that risk later in 2021 and in 2022.

ARKK opened 2023 with a Sharpe ratio around 0.1. Despite this poor reading, the fund has gained 56% year to date as of Dec. 7. Its Sharpe ratio was at 0.23 at the end of November, but its median over the last five years is 0.94, according to YCharts.

Sharpe Ratio vs. Treynor Ratio or Sortino Ratio

The Sharpe ratio isn’t the only metric investors use to determine a portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns. Using multiple ratios and other metrics in conjunction with the Sharpe ratio can help investors make better decisions.

Two of the most popular alternatives to the Sharpe ratio are the Sortino ratio and the Treynor ratio. The Sortino ratio only considers downside standard deviation instead of a portfolio’s upside and downside standard deviation.

The Treynor ratio is another useful alternative that uses beta to assess a portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns. The calculation is excess return divided by beta. As mentioned before, investors who lean on the Sharpe ratio use standard deviation instead of beta for calculations.

While these alternatives have different denominators, the numerators remain the same. Higher Sharpe, Sortino and Treynor ratios are good signs. However, investors should use other metrics to determine if any of these higher ratios indicate that a fund or stock presents a good opportunity.

