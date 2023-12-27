Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 39, Osbourn 27 Betsy Layne, Ky. 57, Narrows 36 Broadway 40, Sherando 33 Buffalo Gap 45,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 39, Osbourn 27

Betsy Layne, Ky. 57, Narrows 36

Broadway 40, Sherando 33

Buffalo Gap 45, Strasburg 42

Charlottesville 74, Atlee 27

Cocke County, Tenn. 60, Steward School 46

Deep Run 68, Varina 33

GW-Danville 0, Norfolk Academy 0

Halifax County 60, Prince Edward County 40

Harrisonburg 44, Eastern View 42

Hayfield 56, Walkersville, Md. 40

Highland Springs 64, Trinity Episcopal 28

J.I. Burton 48, George Wythe 45

John Marshall 51, Edison 46

Martinsville 48, Gretna 47

Massaponax 56, Clover Hill 26

Mills Godwin 34, Albemarle 28

Page County 63, Skyline 47

Parry McCluer 48, Rockbridge County 31

Person High School, N.C. 52, Dan River 23

Riverbend 69, Louisa 34

Rural Retreat 41, Grayson County 22

Rye Cove 54, Holston 10

Salem 41, Magna Vista 40

The Covenant School 41, William Monroe 33

Thomas Dale 68, Rutgers Prep, N.J. 65

Thomas Walker 49, Middlesboro, Ky. 38

Union 50, Grundy 44

Western Alamance, N.C. 57, King’s Fork High School 52

Western Albemarle 48, Riverside 39

Westmoreland County 49, Rappahannock 43

Woodgrove 72, George Marshall 25

Woodstock Central 64, East Rockingham 59

Yorktown 57, Gar-Field 24

