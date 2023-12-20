Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 38, Staunton River 27
Amherst County 47, Riverheads 41
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 75, St. John Paul the Great 22
Bassett 65, Patrick County 51
Catholic 78, Andrew Jackson, S.C. 54
Frank Cox 43, Hickory 31
Gainesville 69, North Stafford 24
Grafton 58, Landstown 44
Grassfield 70, Poquoson 39
Grundy 65, Graham 48
Hampton 66, Green Run 59
James River 53, Auburn 36
Jefferson Forest 54, Narrows 37
Kellam 56, Western Branch 25
Lake Taylor 55, Booker T. Washington 25
Langley 54, Yorktown 31
Liverpool, N.Y. 43, James Madison 29
Manor High School 50, Norview 45
Marion 63, Patrick Henry 30
Mount Airy, N.C. 42, Grayson County 23
Mountain View 37, Liberty-Bealeton 31
Norcom 65, Churchland 20
Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Sparkman, Ala. 43
Pulaski County 54, Hidden Valley 32
Radford 71, Northwood 8
Riverside 59, Brooke Point 14
Rural Retreat 51, Eastern Montgomery 16
Shining Stars Sports 77, Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 43
Skyline 65, Manassas Park 5
South Pointe, S.C. 59, Patrick Henry 58
Thomas Dale 69, Miami, Fla. 43
Virginia High 55, Union 49
Whitefield Academy, Ky. 50, George Wythe 35
William Byrd 43, E.C. Glass 41
Woodgrove 86, Loudoun Valley 40
Tarkanian Classic=
Bishop O’Connell 66, Clovis West, Calif. 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Deep Creek vs. First Colonial, ppd.
Lancaster vs. Middlesex, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
