Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 38, Staunton River 27

Amherst County 47, Riverheads 41

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 75, St. John Paul the Great 22

Bassett 65, Patrick County 51

Catholic 78, Andrew Jackson, S.C. 54

Frank Cox 43, Hickory 31

Gainesville 69, North Stafford 24

Grafton 58, Landstown 44

Grassfield 70, Poquoson 39

Grundy 65, Graham 48

Hampton 66, Green Run 59

James River 53, Auburn 36

Jefferson Forest 54, Narrows 37

Kellam 56, Western Branch 25

Lake Taylor 55, Booker T. Washington 25

Langley 54, Yorktown 31

Liverpool, N.Y. 43, James Madison 29

Manor High School 50, Norview 45

Marion 63, Patrick Henry 30

Mount Airy, N.C. 42, Grayson County 23

Mountain View 37, Liberty-Bealeton 31

Norcom 65, Churchland 20

Paul VI Catholic High School 49, Sparkman, Ala. 43

Pulaski County 54, Hidden Valley 32

Radford 71, Northwood 8

Riverside 59, Brooke Point 14

Rural Retreat 51, Eastern Montgomery 16

Shining Stars Sports 77, Wesleyan Christian, N.C. 43

Skyline 65, Manassas Park 5

South Pointe, S.C. 59, Patrick Henry 58

Thomas Dale 69, Miami, Fla. 43

Virginia High 55, Union 49

Whitefield Academy, Ky. 50, George Wythe 35

William Byrd 43, E.C. Glass 41

Woodgrove 86, Loudoun Valley 40

Tarkanian Classic=

Bishop O’Connell 66, Clovis West, Calif. 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deep Creek vs. First Colonial, ppd.

Lancaster vs. Middlesex, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

