Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 43, Appomattox 40

Battlefield 56, C.D. Hylton 25

Blacksburg 54, Glenvar 1

Buffalo Gap 53, Mountain View 12

Bullis, Md. 63, Flint Hill 31

Chancellor 44, Colonial Forge 39

Falls Church 33, Fairfax 25

Fauquier 58, Culpeper 56

Franklin County 40, E.C. Glass 37

Graham 56, Galax 42

Grassfield 64, First Colonial 41

Grayson County 50, Chilhowie 38

Hayfield 78, Annandale 36

John Champe 38, Mountain View 30

John Handley 59, Sherando 14

Lake Taylor 62, Granby 20

Letcher County Central, Ky. 48, Eastside 42

Liberty-Bedford 63, Northside 38

Magna Vista 63, Tunstall 21

Manor High School 62, Churchland 6

Millbrook 50, Jefferson, W.Va. 38

Monticello 59, Waynesboro 37

Mount Vernon 52, TJ-Alexandria 37

Norcom 60, Booker T. Washington 28

Norview 74, Maury 32

Orange County 50, Madison County 31

Page County 50, East Rockingham 38

Park View-Sterling 58, Unity Reed 41

Patrick Henry 51, Lord Botetourt 38

Potomac 40, North Stafford 26

Princess Anne 79, Green Run 28

Rappahannock 45, K&Q Central 25

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 84, Potomac 68

Staunton 44, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38

Stone Bridge 66, Rock Ridge 29

Stuarts Draft 73, Nelson County 6

Sussex Central 49, Surry County 45

Thomas Dale 68, Highland Springs 41

Westmoreland County 55, Courtland 22

William Byrd 49, Hidden Valley 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southampton vs. Windsor, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

