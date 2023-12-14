Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 43, Appomattox 40
Battlefield 56, C.D. Hylton 25
Blacksburg 54, Glenvar 1
Buffalo Gap 53, Mountain View 12
Bullis, Md. 63, Flint Hill 31
Chancellor 44, Colonial Forge 39
Falls Church 33, Fairfax 25
Fauquier 58, Culpeper 56
Franklin County 40, E.C. Glass 37
Graham 56, Galax 42
Grassfield 64, First Colonial 41
Grayson County 50, Chilhowie 38
Hayfield 78, Annandale 36
John Champe 38, Mountain View 30
John Handley 59, Sherando 14
Lake Taylor 62, Granby 20
Letcher County Central, Ky. 48, Eastside 42
Liberty-Bedford 63, Northside 38
Magna Vista 63, Tunstall 21
Manor High School 62, Churchland 6
Millbrook 50, Jefferson, W.Va. 38
Monticello 59, Waynesboro 37
Mount Vernon 52, TJ-Alexandria 37
Norcom 60, Booker T. Washington 28
Norview 74, Maury 32
Orange County 50, Madison County 31
Page County 50, East Rockingham 38
Park View-Sterling 58, Unity Reed 41
Patrick Henry 51, Lord Botetourt 38
Potomac 40, North Stafford 26
Princess Anne 79, Green Run 28
Rappahannock 45, K&Q Central 25
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 84, Potomac 68
Staunton 44, Heritage (Lynchburg) 38
Stone Bridge 66, Rock Ridge 29
Stuarts Draft 73, Nelson County 6
Sussex Central 49, Surry County 45
Thomas Dale 68, Highland Springs 41
Westmoreland County 55, Courtland 22
William Byrd 49, Hidden Valley 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southampton vs. Windsor, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
