Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 43, Appomattox 40

Blue Ridge School 73, Eastern Mennonite 64

Booker T. Washington 74, Norcom 72

Brooke Point 63, Colgan 44

Bruton 73, Tabb 58

Buffalo Gap 44, Mountain View 29

Carlisle 65, Northside 62

Carmel 75, Fredericksburg Christian 73

Carroll County 61, Grayson County 33

Christchurch 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 18

Churchland 51, Manor High School 45

Dinwiddie 82, Mecklenburg County 52

Douglas Freeman 60, Louisa 33

E.C. Glass 68, Franklin County 57

East Rockingham 48, Page County 43

Fauquier 63, Culpeper 32

Floyd County 64, Glenvar 60

Forest Park 61, West Potomac 50

Franklin 60, Brunswick 58

George Marshall 64, Falls Church 41

Grafton 53, New Kent 45

Graham 56, Galax 42

Great Bridge 50, Currituck County, N.C. 43

Greensville County 73, Appomattox Regional GS 18

Hayfield 70, Annandale 40

Heritage (Lynchburg) 56, Staunton 51

Honaker 59, Abingdon 48

Huguenot 77, Midlothian 71

James River 83, Clover Hill 35

Jefferson, W.Va. 75, Millbrook 63

John Handley 88, Sherando 64

Kellam 71, Grassfield 35

Kettle Run 54, Warren County 43

King Abdullah 50, Trinity Christian School 47

Lake Taylor 61, Granby 21

Lloyd Bird 63, Monacan 55

Manassas Park 65, Rappahannock County 41

Manchester 62, Cosby 55

Monticello 59, Waynesboro 35

Norview 50, Maury 49

Orange County 54, Madison County 41

Powhatan 69, Richmond 47

Rappahannock 74, K&Q Central 44

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 76, Bethel 74

Smithfield 81, Poquoson 52

South Lakes 64, Alexandria City 54

Stuart Hall 54, Tandem Friends School 45

Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 36

Sussex Central 44, Surry County 38

Warhill 56, Jamestown 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dominion vs. Independence, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

