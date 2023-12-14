Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 43, Appomattox 40
Blue Ridge School 73, Eastern Mennonite 64
Booker T. Washington 74, Norcom 72
Brooke Point 63, Colgan 44
Bruton 73, Tabb 58
Buffalo Gap 44, Mountain View 29
Carlisle 65, Northside 62
Carmel 75, Fredericksburg Christian 73
Carroll County 61, Grayson County 33
Christchurch 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 18
Churchland 51, Manor High School 45
Dinwiddie 82, Mecklenburg County 52
Douglas Freeman 60, Louisa 33
E.C. Glass 68, Franklin County 57
East Rockingham 48, Page County 43
Fauquier 63, Culpeper 32
Floyd County 64, Glenvar 60
Forest Park 61, West Potomac 50
Franklin 60, Brunswick 58
George Marshall 64, Falls Church 41
Grafton 53, New Kent 45
Graham 56, Galax 42
Great Bridge 50, Currituck County, N.C. 43
Greensville County 73, Appomattox Regional GS 18
Hayfield 70, Annandale 40
Heritage (Lynchburg) 56, Staunton 51
Honaker 59, Abingdon 48
Huguenot 77, Midlothian 71
James River 83, Clover Hill 35
Jefferson, W.Va. 75, Millbrook 63
John Handley 88, Sherando 64
Kellam 71, Grassfield 35
Kettle Run 54, Warren County 43
King Abdullah 50, Trinity Christian School 47
Lake Taylor 61, Granby 21
Lloyd Bird 63, Monacan 55
Manassas Park 65, Rappahannock County 41
Manchester 62, Cosby 55
Monticello 59, Waynesboro 35
Norview 50, Maury 49
Orange County 54, Madison County 41
Powhatan 69, Richmond 47
Rappahannock 74, K&Q Central 44
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 76, Bethel 74
Smithfield 81, Poquoson 52
South Lakes 64, Alexandria City 54
Stuart Hall 54, Tandem Friends School 45
Stuarts Draft 47, Nelson County 36
Sussex Central 44, Surry County 38
Warhill 56, Jamestown 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominion vs. Independence, ccd.
