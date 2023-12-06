Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 59, Nelson County 8 Brunswick 62, Surry County 35 Cape Henry Collegiate 33, Frank Cox…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 59, Nelson County 8

Brunswick 62, Surry County 35

Cape Henry Collegiate 33, Frank Cox 22

Centreville 77, Annandale 39

Charlottesville 64, Waynesboro 39

Council 45, Patrick Henry 31

Fort Defiance 44, Rockbridge County 12

Franklin 58, Sussex Central 9

Gainesville 49, Freedom 28

Hayfield 50, South Lakes 44

Hidden Valley 47, Glenvar 14

Kettle Run 46, Fauquier 30

Lake Taylor 64, Great Bridge 18

Lakeland 47, Petersburg 40

Matoaca 52, Colonial Heights 36

Monticello 49, Stuarts Draft 35

Norfolk Christian School 70, Nandua 20

Park View-Sterling 41, John R. Lewis 37

Patriot 43, Colgan 39

Rappahannock 39, K&Q Central 21

Riverbend 60, Forest Park 21

Riverheads 54, Mountain View 19

Rustburg 49, Altavista 20

St. Catherine’s 50, St. Gertrude 45

Staunton 44, Heritage (Lynchburg) 23

Stone Bridge 44, Tuscarora 42

TJ-Alexandria 44, Independence 33

Turner Ashby 52, Wilson Memorial 21

Union 61, Lebanon 22

Virginia High 73, Tennessee, Tenn. 62

Warren County 40, Liberty-Bealeton 39

West Springfield 57, Justice High School 28

William Campbell 52, Randolph-Henry 20

William Fleming 45, Patrick Henry 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sherando vs. Musselman, W.Va., ccd.

