Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 59, Nelson County 8
Brunswick 62, Surry County 35
Cape Henry Collegiate 33, Frank Cox 22
Centreville 77, Annandale 39
Charlottesville 64, Waynesboro 39
Council 45, Patrick Henry 31
Fort Defiance 44, Rockbridge County 12
Franklin 58, Sussex Central 9
Gainesville 49, Freedom 28
Hayfield 50, South Lakes 44
Hidden Valley 47, Glenvar 14
Kettle Run 46, Fauquier 30
Lake Taylor 64, Great Bridge 18
Lakeland 47, Petersburg 40
Matoaca 52, Colonial Heights 36
Monticello 49, Stuarts Draft 35
Norfolk Christian School 70, Nandua 20
Park View-Sterling 41, John R. Lewis 37
Patriot 43, Colgan 39
Rappahannock 39, K&Q Central 21
Riverbend 60, Forest Park 21
Riverheads 54, Mountain View 19
Rustburg 49, Altavista 20
St. Catherine’s 50, St. Gertrude 45
Staunton 44, Heritage (Lynchburg) 23
Stone Bridge 44, Tuscarora 42
TJ-Alexandria 44, Independence 33
Turner Ashby 52, Wilson Memorial 21
Union 61, Lebanon 22
Virginia High 73, Tennessee, Tenn. 62
Warren County 40, Liberty-Bealeton 39
West Springfield 57, Justice High School 28
William Campbell 52, Randolph-Henry 20
William Fleming 45, Patrick Henry 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sherando vs. Musselman, W.Va., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.