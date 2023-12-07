Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayside 80, Veritas Collegiate Academy 77 Brunswick 52, Surry County 18 Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Benedictine 55…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 80, Veritas Collegiate Academy 77

Brunswick 52, Surry County 18

Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Benedictine 55

Catholic 77, Trinity Episcopal 66

Centreville 61, Annandale 49

Charlottesville 59, Waynesboro 41

Edison 65, Lake Braddock 41

First Christian 72, Riverheads 47

Fort Defiance 91, Rockbridge County 71

Franklin 68, Sussex Central 32

Grafton 53, Bruton 52

Henrico 67, Mills Godwin 60

Hidden Valley 55, Glenvar 35

Hopewell 47, Mecklenburg County 38

John R. Lewis 60, King Abdullah 37

Kettle Run 50, Fauquier 44

Lafayette 66, Smithfield 62

Lloyd Bird 48, Cosby 43

Magna Vista 44, Franklin County 34

Manchester 79, Powhatan 72

Matoaca 77, Colonial Heights 75

McLean 48, Fairfax 41

Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 40

Monacan 83, James River 77, OT

Musselman, W.Va. 43, Sherando 32

Narrows 77, Giles 41

New Kent 72, Tabb 40

Norfolk Christian School 53, Nandua 46

Oak Hill Academy 89, Roanoke Catholic 68

Orange County 60, Culpeper 33

Patrick Henry 74, Council 18

Pulaski County 61, Abingdon 59

Rustburg 71, Altavista 64

South Lakes 61, Hayfield 43

St. Michael 69, Fork Union Prep 62

Stuarts Draft 49, Monticello 28

Tennessee, Tenn. 60, Virginia High 45

The Covenant School 37, Veritas Classic Christian School 36

Tuscarora 76, Stone Bridge 52

Washington-Liberty 66, Falls Church 41

Westfield 71, Herndon 51

York 59, Warhill 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

