Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 80, Veritas Collegiate Academy 77
Brunswick 52, Surry County 18
Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Benedictine 55
Catholic 77, Trinity Episcopal 66
Centreville 61, Annandale 49
Charlottesville 59, Waynesboro 41
Edison 65, Lake Braddock 41
First Christian 72, Riverheads 47
Fort Defiance 91, Rockbridge County 71
Franklin 68, Sussex Central 32
Grafton 53, Bruton 52
Henrico 67, Mills Godwin 60
Hidden Valley 55, Glenvar 35
Hopewell 47, Mecklenburg County 38
John R. Lewis 60, King Abdullah 37
Kettle Run 50, Fauquier 44
Lafayette 66, Smithfield 62
Lloyd Bird 48, Cosby 43
Magna Vista 44, Franklin County 34
Manchester 79, Powhatan 72
Matoaca 77, Colonial Heights 75
McLean 48, Fairfax 41
Midlothian 73, Clover Hill 40
Monacan 83, James River 77, OT
Musselman, W.Va. 43, Sherando 32
Narrows 77, Giles 41
New Kent 72, Tabb 40
Norfolk Christian School 53, Nandua 46
Oak Hill Academy 89, Roanoke Catholic 68
Orange County 60, Culpeper 33
Patrick Henry 74, Council 18
Pulaski County 61, Abingdon 59
Rustburg 71, Altavista 64
South Lakes 61, Hayfield 43
St. Michael 69, Fork Union Prep 62
Stuarts Draft 49, Monticello 28
Tennessee, Tenn. 60, Virginia High 45
The Covenant School 37, Veritas Classic Christian School 36
Tuscarora 76, Stone Bridge 52
Washington-Liberty 66, Falls Church 41
Westfield 71, Herndon 51
York 59, Warhill 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
