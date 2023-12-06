Volunteering in retirement allows you to give back, socialize and stay active without spending much money. You may also learn…

Volunteering in retirement allows you to give back, socialize and stay active without spending much money. You may also learn new skills and build friendships while you help organizations in your community.

There are many ways to volunteer in retirement, and the level of commitment can range from a few hours or days each week to longer. Some organizations may provide a stipend to help cover expenses like traveling to and from the place you’re volunteering. While it can be a great use of your time, you’ll want to make sure you have balance in your life so you don’t get burned out.

If you’re thinking about volunteering during retirement, consider the following:

— Types of volunteer opportunities for seniors.

— How to find the right volunteer opportunity.

— Preparing to volunteer: What seniors need to know.

— Getting involved with senior volunteer programs.

— Making the most of your volunteer experience.

Types of Volunteer Opportunities for Seniors

As a starting point, you might ask local organizations about their needs. You could offer to help a nearby charity, school, park, museum, arts center or animal shelter. If there are regular sports events where you live, you could donate your time to help prepare for games or clean up afterward. Some organizations may assign tasks that you can carry out from home.

You can also check national organizations including:

— AARP. AARP offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities in areas including driver safety, tutoring, taxes, legal counsel and fraud education.

— Alzheimer’s Association. Volunteers raise awareness and funds as well as help support people who live with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

— AmeriCorps Seniors. This organization offers volunteers age 55 and older a variety of ways to serve their communities, including delivering groceries and supporting families that have been impacted by a natural disaster.

— Feeding America. While volunteering for this organization, you might sort and pack food, glean fields after harvest, or help with online activities for food banks.

— Habitat for Humanity. Opportunities with Habitat for Humanity include helping local families build or repair homes.

How to Find the Right Volunteer Opportunity

The good news: “There are opportunities for everyone that match with their interests and the time they have available to volunteer,” Rick Cohen, chief communications officer at the National Council of Nonprofits, said in an email.

Do your research before committing. You might think about what you enjoyed most during your working years. Perhaps you were involved in sports and would like to train and mentor younger players. If you were a teacher, assisting in a classroom could be a natural fit.

Also, evaluate your schedule. Ask about the time commitment and consider whether you’re able to make it work with your schedule and activities.

Preparing to Volunteer: What Seniors Need to Know

Your volunteering efforts could make a significant difference in the lives of others and also improve your own well-being. “Many people don’t realize that volunteering has health benefits,” Danielle Bricker, marketing manager at the Center at Belvedere in Charlottesville, Virginia, said in an email.

The Center at Belvedere is a nonprofit organization that provides benefits and services for seniors, including helping them find volunteer opportunities in their area. “Giving back to their communities helps keep seniors active and engaged, which is the key to not just living a longer life, but living more years in good health,” Bricker said.

You may be asked to fill out an application and submit documentation before taking on a volunteer role. Check the requirements before you step in for an interview. You might ask if the position requires any additional training.

Getting Involved With Senior Volunteer Programs

Your local senior center could be a resource for finding volunteer opportunities. You can also look online to learn about the volunteer experience at a particular organization and check if there are positions available. If you have friends who are volunteering, ask them about what they do and whether they enjoy it.

You might even find ways to create your own opportunities. “I started two yoga classes — a regular mat class for freely moving students and a chair yoga class for less mobile students,” said Donna Brown, a retiree in Pearce, Arizona, in an email. Participants donate to help cover the cost of using the room needed for the classes.

Making the Most of Your Volunteer Experience

Signing up for a volunteer position that matches your interests may boost your energy levels and allow you to keep learning and growing. “Many people think of retirement as a time of inactivity and mental decline,” Brown said. “More importantly, retirement is a wonderful opportunity to pursue your passions, do what you love, help others and live your life to the fullest.”

