Virginia to close 4 correctional facilites, assume control of state’s only privately operated prison

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia corrections officials announced Friday that they are closing four correctional facilities and will assume control of the state’s only privately operated prison next year.

Department of Corrections Director Chad Dotson announced that Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program will close, effective July 1.

The closures are meant to improve safety for staffers, inmates and probationers and address staffing challenges, officials said in a news release. The decisions were also made in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs.

The department will also assume control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the state’s only privately operated prison, when its contract ends on Aug. 1. Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to introduce a budget with the funds needed to safely assume control, officials said.

The department is already working with staff to identify jobs within the agency. Sussex II State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 employees have already been temporarily reassigned, primarily to the neighboring Sussex I State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Center. The department intends to work with the GEO Group at Lawrenceville Correctional Center to ensure that current employees can apply for state employment.

