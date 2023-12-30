Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 30 10:00 AM Virginia Delegate-elect Lovejoy holds town hall – Virginia Delegate-elect Ian Lovejoy holds Joint Legislative Town Hall, as part of his 50 Ways in 50 Days outreach initiative

Location: Virtual Event

Contacts: Ian Lovejoy for Delegate, delilovejoy@house.virginia.gov

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Dec. 31 7:00 PM City of Falls Church hosts annual Watch Night New Year’s Eve celebration

Location: Rt 7 W Broad St and Falls Ave, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fallschurchva.gov/

Contacts: Susan Finarelli , City of Falls Church, Virginia, pio@fallschurchva.gov, 1 703 248 5210

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jan. 01 New Year’s Day observed in Virginia

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.