Virginia Daybook

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Dec. 28 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Special ex-dividend date 0.77000 USD

Contacts: Ian Weissman, Park Hotels & Resorts Investor Relations, iweissman@pkhotelsandresorts.com, 1 703 584 7441

Friday, Dec. 29 Leidos Holdings Inc Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.38000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.leidos.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=193857&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/leidosinc

Contacts: Jennifer Moffett, Leidos Holdings Investor Relations, Jennifer.a.moffett@leidos.com , 1 571 526 6852

