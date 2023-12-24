Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Sunday, Dec. 24 12:45 PM Water-Skiing Santa event – Water-Skiing Santa, annual event in which Santa is joined by kneeboarding reindeer, flying elves, a jet-skiing grinch, Jack Frost and Frosty the Snowman in a dinghy as they make their way down the Potomac River

Location: Old Town Alexandria Waterfront, 1 Prince St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.waterskiingsanta.com

Contacts: Water-Skiing Santa, Waterski.Santa@gmail.com

