Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 21.

Thursday, Dec. 21 4:00 PM Chesterfield County hosts investiture swearing-in ceremony

Location: Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Centre St, Chester, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: J. Elias O’Neal, Chesterfield County, onealj@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 768 7516

PLEASE NOTE: This event is NOT open to the public. A RSVP is necessary to attend the Investiture to insure parking at the Perkinson Center. Please contact J. Elias O’Neal by 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20 to confirm attendance.

Thursday, Dec. 21 4:30 PM Virginia AG Miyares makes anti-human trafficking initiative announcement – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announces a partnership between Roanoke Chamber of Commerce and his office’s 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking (100% BAAT),

Location: Straight Street, 333 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, 1 804 786 2441

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to VLacivita@oag.state.va.us by 12:00PM on December 21st.

Thursday, Dec. 21 6:00 PM Virginia Beach Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service

Location: Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center, 104 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Jasmin Ciesielski, City of Virginia Beach, JCiesiel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 8136

