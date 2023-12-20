Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 11:00 AM Court hearing into removal of Arlington Confederate memorial – Court hearing into the removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, following a request by Save Southern Heritage Florida which resulted in a temporary restraining order into the removal of the monument. The hearing follows a recommendation by an independent commission that the memorial be taken down as part of a report to Congress on renaming of military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy * Case no 1:23 cv 1730 * Before Judge Alston

Location: U.S. District Court, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vaed.uscourts.gov/

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, 1 703 299 2100

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss where negotiations stand regarding a supplemental funding package that includes military support to Ukraine

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 1:00 PM Virginia Department of Transportation Richmond District hosts winter preparedness media availability

Location: VDOT Bon Air Area Headquarters, 7560 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Media enquiries , VDOT, vdotrva@vdot.virginia.gov, 1 804 586 4455

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Dec. 20 Dominion Energy Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 21 4:00 PM Chesterfield County hosts investiture swearing-in ceremony

Location: Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, 11810 Centre St, Chester, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: J. Elias O’Neal, Chesterfield County, onealj@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 768 7516

PLEASE NOTE: This event is NOT open to the public. A RSVP is necessary to attend the Investiture to insure parking at the Perkinson Center. Please contact J. Elias O’Neal by 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20 to confirm attendance.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 21 6:00 PM Virginia Beach Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service

Location: Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center, 104 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Jasmin Ciesielski, City of Virginia Beach, JCiesiel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 8136

