Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 19.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 11:00 AM Court hearing into removal of Arlington Confederate memorial – Court hearing into the removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, following a request by Save Southern Heritage Florida which resulted in a temporary restraining order into the removal of the monument. The hearing follows a recommendation by an independent commission that the memorial be taken down as part of a report to Congress on renaming of military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy * Case no 1:23 cv 1730 * Before Judge Alston

Location: U.S. District Court, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vaed.uscourts.gov/

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, 1 703 299 2100

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Dec. 20 Dominion Energy Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 21 6:00 PM Virginia Beach Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service

Location: Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center, 104 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Jasmin Ciesielski, City of Virginia Beach, JCiesiel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 8136

