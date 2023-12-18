Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Dec. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Dec. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 18 5:00 PM Newport News City Council special meeting and city manager announcement

Location: Newport News, 2400 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 18 Defense Secretary Austin on travel to Middle East to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III travels to the Middle East to meet with govt officials from Bahrain, Qatar and Israel to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, alongside threats to U.S. forces in the region, including an increase in attacks in Iraq and Syria, as well as on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. trip also includes a visit to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is underway now in the eastern Mediterranean * Trip follows U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to the region, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a ‘shift in emphasis’ in the next phase of the Israel-Hamas conflict, including lowering intensity and shifting military operations to commando-driven raids

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 20 Dominion Energy Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.