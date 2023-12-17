Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 17.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

