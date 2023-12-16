Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 16.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 12:00 PM Virginia Veterans Cemetery hosts annual holiday wreath laying ceremony

Location: Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 Defense Secretary Austin on travel to Middle East to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III travels to the Middle East to meet with govt officials from Bahrain, Qatar and Israel to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, alongside threats to U.S. forces in the region, including an increase in attacks in Iraq and Syria, as well as on commercial shipping in the Red Sea * Trip follows U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to the region, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a ‘shift in emphasis’ in the next phase of the Israel-Hamas conflict, including lowering intensity and shifting military operations to commando-driven raids

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

