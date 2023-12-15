Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Dec. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly speaks at WRAP annual Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday Campaign kick-off – 2023 WRAP Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday SoberRide Campaign kick-off, honoring local law enforcement officers for their efforts against drunk driving, and launching its annual holiday free cab ride service to deter drunk driving, with opening remarks from Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly

Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.wrap.org/

Contacts: Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP, kurt@wrap.org, 1 703 893 0461, 1 703 625 2303

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 15 Virginia University students present Ukrainian city redesign plan to State Department – Students from the University of Virginia’s School of Architecture present their final products for the ‘Ukrainian Cities Redesigned’ Diplomacy Lab project they undertook during the fall 2023 semester, showcasing their plans for a sustainable redevelopment of the Ukrainian city of Izium, which was destroyed during the Russia-Ukrainian war

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 12:00 PM Virginia Veterans Cemetery hosts annual holiday wreath laying ceremony

Location: Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Rd, Amelia Court House, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Jeb Hockman, Virginia DVS, Jeb.Hockman@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 757 508 3128

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 Defense Secretary Austin on travel to Middle East to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III travels to the Middle East to meet with govt officials from Bahrain, Qatar and Israel to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, alongside threats to U.S. forces in the region, including an increase in attacks in Iraq and Syria, as well as on commercial shipping in the Red Sea * Trip follows U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s visit to the region, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a ‘shift in emphasis’ in the next phase of the Israel-Hamas conflict, including lowering intensity and shifting military operations to commando-driven raids

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

