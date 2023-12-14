Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 14.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 10:45 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss a supplemental aid package to support Ukraine, and the relocation of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals to Alexandria, VA

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 5:30 PM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts legislative reception

Location: Gateway Event Center Virginia State University, 2804 Martin Luther King Dr, Colonial Heights, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, events@chesterfieldchamber.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 6:30 PM Henrico County Public Schools monthly meeting

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

Thursday, Dec. 14 AFCEA NOVA Air Force IT Day 2023 – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Northern Virginia chapter Air Force IT Day: ‘Data Superiority Across All Domains: A Must for the High End Fight’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Northern Virginia chapter, 1 703 778 4645

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 15 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-24417, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

Thursday, Dec. 14 Presidential primary candidate filing deadline in Virginia

Weblinks: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/vaELECT

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly speaks at WRAP annual Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday Campaign kick-off – 2023 WRAP Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday SoberRide Campaign kick-off, honoring local law enforcement officers for their efforts against drunk driving, and launching its annual holiday free cab ride service to deter drunk driving, with opening remarks from Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly

Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.wrap.org/

Contacts: Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP, kurt@wrap.org, 1 703 893 0461, 1 703 625 2303

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

