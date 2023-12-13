Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Wednesday, Dec. 13 9:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announces economic development project

Location: 3201 University Dr, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Commonwealth of Virginia, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Wednesday, Dec. 13 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: USBP Headquarters, 1717 H St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-25702, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

Wednesday, Dec. 13 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

Wednesday, Dec. 13 7:30 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds telephone town hall – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts open, public telephone town hall focused ‘on a range of issues facing Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Dec. 13 Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Wednesday, Dec. 13 NewMarket Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Thursday, Dec. 14 AFCEA NOVA Air Force IT Day 2023 – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Northern Virginia chapter Air Force IT Day: ‘Data Superiority Across All Domains: A Must for the High End Fight’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Northern Virginia chapter, 1 703 778 4645

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 15 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-24417, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

Thursday, Dec. 14 Presidential primary candidate filing deadline in Virginia

Weblinks: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/vaELECT

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly speaks at WRAP annual Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday Campaign kick-off – 2023 WRAP Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday SoberRide Campaign kick-off, honoring local law enforcement officers for their efforts against drunk driving, and launching its annual holiday free cab ride service to deter drunk driving, with opening remarks from Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly

Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.wrap.org/

Contacts: Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP, kurt@wrap.org, 1 703 893 0461, 1 703 625 2303

