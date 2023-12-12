Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Education special meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 11:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Virginia Veterans Care Center renaming ceremony

Location: Virginia Veterans Care Center, 4550 Shenandoah Ave NW, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Commonwealth of Virginia, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 3:00 PM Fairfax County Board of Supervisors hosts pre-general assembly delegation work session

Location: Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Contacts: Jessica Love, Fairfax County, Jessica.Love@FairfaxCounty.gov, 1 703 324 2157

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 7:00 PM Newport News City Council meeting

Location: Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

Wednesday, Dec. 13 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: USBP Headquarters, 1717 H St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-25702, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 13 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 13 7:30 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds telephone town hall – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts open, public telephone town hall focused ‘on a range of issues facing Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Dec. 13 Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Wednesday, Dec. 13 NewMarket Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

Thursday, Dec. 14 AFCEA NOVA Air Force IT Day 2023 – Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Northern Virginia chapter Air Force IT Day: ‘Data Superiority Across All Domains: A Must for the High End Fight’

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA Northern Virginia chapter, 1 703 778 4645

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 15 Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion meeting

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-24417, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD, 1 703 697 5131

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 Presidential primary candidate filing deadline in Virginia

Weblinks: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/, https://twitter.com/vaELECT

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

