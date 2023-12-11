Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Dec. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Dec. 11.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 11 1:30 PM Chesterfield County holds ground breaking for Beulah Park

Location: Beulah Swim & Tennis Club, 6724 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: J. Elias O’Neal, Communications & Media, onealj@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 768 7516

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 11 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Education special meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

Wednesday, Dec. 13 1:00 PM U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee meeting

Location: USBP Headquarters, 1717 H St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-25702, https://twitter.com/customsborder

Contacts: CBP Public Affairs, 1 202 344 1355

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Dec. 13 Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Wednesday, Dec. 13 NewMarket Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 2.25000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

