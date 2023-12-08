Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Dec. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Dec. 08.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 08 7:45 AM INSA Leadership Breakfast with U.S. Cyber Command commander – Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Breakfast with U.S. Cyber Command Commander and Director Gen. Paul Nakasone

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.insaonline.org/, https://twitter.com/INSAlliance

Contacts: Intelligence and National Security Alliance, pr@insaonline.org, 1 703 224 4672

——————–

Friday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM Arlington Chamber of Commerce 99th annual meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/events

Contacts: Steven Marku, Arlington Chamber, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

