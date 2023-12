Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 07.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 9:00 AM Bicameral Dems discuss rail transportation funding for Virginia – Democrats Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Reps. Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, and Jennifer McClellan hold funding announcement pertaining to the future of rail transportation in Virginia

Location: Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services meeting

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Michael Wallace, Va. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Michael.Wallace@vdacs.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 1904

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announces plan to address early childhood care and education

Location: Patrick Henry Building, 1111 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Commonwealth of Virginia, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss a supplemental aid package to support Ukraine, Israel and humanitarian needs in Gaza

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 07 Aspen Security Forum DC – Aspen Security Forum DC, featuring decision-makers and thought leaders from Washington, DC and around the world convene to discuss solutions to the most pressing national security and foreign policy challenges of our time. Speakers include U.S. Trade Representative Amb. Katherine Tai; Republicans Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Rob Wittman; and Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech Anne Neuberger,

Location: InterContinental Washington DC- The Wharf, 801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2023-asf, https://twitter.com/AspenSecurity, #AspenSecurity

Contacts: Jon Purves, Aspen Institute, Jon.Purves@aspeninstitute.org, 1 202 736 2111, 1 202 909 5720

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 – Friday, Dec. 08 Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: James Branch Cabell Library, 901 Park Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Mike Porter, Virginia Commonwealth University, mrporter@vcu.edu, 1 804 828 7037

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 – Friday, Dec. 08 Bipartisan, bicameral members of Congress attend Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum – Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, with attendees including Republican Sens. James Lankford, Marco Rubio and Thom Tillis, Republican Reps. Andy Barr, Rob Wittman and Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell

Location: Rm 106, Dirksen Senate Office Building, 2nd St NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.PI-SF.com

Contacts: Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, 1 202 330 5574

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM Arlington Chamber of Commerce 99th annual meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/events

Contacts: Steven Marku, Arlington Chamber, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.