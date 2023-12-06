Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 06.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 8:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools holds special school board meeting

Location: Hermitage High School, 8301 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

Thursday, Dec. 07 Aspen Security Forum DC – Aspen Security Forum DC, featuring decision-makers and thought leaders from Washington, DC and around the world convene to discuss solutions to the most pressing national security and foreign policy challenges of our time. Speakers include U.S. Trade Representative Amb. Katherine Tai; Republicans Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Rob Wittman; and Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech Anne Neuberger,

Location: InterContinental Washington DC- The Wharf, 801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2023-asf, https://twitter.com/AspenSecurity, #AspenSecurity

Contacts: Jon Purves, Aspen Institute, Jon.Purves@aspeninstitute.org, 1 202 736 2111, 1 202 909 5720

Friday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM Arlington Chamber of Commerce 99th annual meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/events

Contacts: Steven Marku, Arlington Chamber, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

