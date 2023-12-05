Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 05.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 10:00 AM City of Newport News hosts discuss future plans of the Applied Research Center at ribbon-tying event

Location: Applied Research Center, 12050 Jefferson Ave #721, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 1:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Security Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-23085, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Ryan Owens, U.S. Coast Guard, ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil, 1 202 302 6565

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 1:30 PM Catholic Diocese of Arlington hosts unveiling for Queen of Apostles School renovation project

Location: Queen of Apostles School, 4409 Sano St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/, https://twitter.com/arlingtonchurch

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 6:00 PM Virginia Beach City Council meeting

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 P3 Government Conference – P3 Government Conference on public-private partnerships

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.p3gov.com/

Contacts: Sarah Zinn, Access Intelligence, szinn@accessintel.com, 1 301 354 1520

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 Counter UAS Technology conference

Location: Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport, 1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/northamerica/conference/counter-uas-tech, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 Annual Medical Device Post-Market Surveillance Conference

Location: Courtyard Arlington Crystal City/Reagan National Airport, 2899 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/md-post-market-surveillance/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 07 Aspen Security Forum DC – Aspen Security Forum DC, featuring decision-makers and thought leaders from Washington, DC and around the world convene to discuss solutions to the most pressing national security and foreign policy challenges of our time. Speakers include U.S. Trade Representative Amb. Katherine Tai; Republicans Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Rob Wittman; and Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech Anne Neuberger,

Location: InterContinental Washington DC- The Wharf, 801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2023-asf, https://twitter.com/AspenSecurity, #AspenSecurity

Contacts: Jon Purves, Aspen Institute, Jon.Purves@aspeninstitute.org, 1 202 736 2111, 1 202 909 5720

