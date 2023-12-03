Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Dec. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Dec. 03 5:00 PM University of Richmond hosts 50th annual Candlelight Festival of Lessons and Carols

Location: Cannon Memorial Chapel, 134 UR Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmond.edu/, https://twitter.com/urichmond

Contacts: Sunni Brown, University of Richmond, sbrown5@richmond.edu, 1 804 774 9745

——————–

——————–

Monday, Dec. 04 8:30 AM Romanian PM lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier – Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as part of his official visit to the U.S. Other participants include Joint Task Force National Capital Region Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trever Bredenkamp

Location: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 1 Wilson Ave, Fort Myer, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/MDW_USARMY

Contacts: Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

——————–

Monday, Dec. 04 1:00 PM SJI Board of Directors meeting

Location: 12700 Fair Lakes Cir, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-24695, https://twitter.com/statejustice

Contacts: Jonathan Mattiello, State Justice Institute, contact@sji.gov, 1 703 660 4979

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Dec. 04 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 1:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Security Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-23085, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Ryan Owens, U.S. Coast Guard, ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil, 1 202 302 6565

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 P3 Government Conference – P3 Government Conference on public-private partnerships

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.p3gov.com/

Contacts: Sarah Zinn, Access Intelligence, szinn@accessintel.com, 1 301 354 1520

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 Counter UAS Technology conference

Location: Crystal City Marriott at Reagan National Airport, 1999 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/northamerica/conference/counter-uas-tech, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 05 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 Annual Medical Device Post-Market Surveillance Conference

Location: Courtyard Arlington Crystal City/Reagan National Airport, 2899 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.q1productions.com/md-post-market-surveillance/, https://twitter.com/q1productions

Contacts: Q1 Productions, hello@q1productions.com, 1 312 822 8100

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.