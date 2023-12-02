Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 02.

Saturday, Dec. 02 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Christmas Parade – Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. Parade begins at the Science Museum of Virginia, continuing east on Broad St, and ending at 7th St near the Richmond Coliseum

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dominionenergy.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy, #RVAparade2023

Contacts: Tera Barry, Dominion Energy, tbarry@richmondparade.org, 1 804 937 8372

Saturday, Dec. 02 12:00 PM Norfolk Festevents hosts 10th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Market

Location: Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

Saturday, Dec. 02 Christmas Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville Speedway hosts 29th annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville & Henry County. The Holiday Run Festival also takes place, featuring the Southside 10k and the Youth in Motion 5k, run in partnership with the YMCA

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/, https://twitter.com/MartinsvilleSwy

Contacts: Brent Gambill, NASCAR, bgambill@nascar.com, 1 704 348 9740

Sunday, Dec. 03 5:00 PM University of Richmond hosts 50th annual Candlelight Festival of Lessons and Carols

Location: Cannon Memorial Chapel, 134 UR Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmond.edu/, https://twitter.com/urichmond

Contacts: Sunni Brown, University of Richmond, sbrown5@richmond.edu, 1 804 774 9745

Monday, Dec. 04 8:30 AM Romanian PM lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier – Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as part of his official visit to the U.S. Other participants include Joint Task Force National Capital Region Commanding General Maj. Gen. Trever Bredenkamp

Location: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 1 Wilson Ave, Fort Myer, VA

Weblinks: http://mdwhome.mdw.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/MDW_USARMY

Contacts: Military District of Washington, usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil, 1 202 497 2011

Monday, Dec. 04 1:00 PM SJI Board of Directors meeting

Location: 12700 Fair Lakes Cir, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-24695, https://twitter.com/statejustice

Contacts: Jonathan Mattiello, State Justice Institute, contact@sji.gov, 1 703 660 4979

Monday, Dec. 04 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

