Virginia Daybook

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 8:30 AM Northern Virginia Transportation Commission hosts annual legislative forum

Location: George Mason University Schar School, 3351 Fairfax Drive Van Metre Hall, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.novatransit.org/

Contacts: Matt Friedman, NVTC, mathewfriedman@novatransit.org, 1 571 457 9516

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 9:00 AM Old Dominion University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: Broderick Dining Commons, 1401 W 49th St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.odu.edu/

Contacts: Donna Meeks, ODU, dmeeks@odu.edu, 1 757 683 3072

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Alexandria Health Department hosts community-wide World AIDS Day event

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s public schedule – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin donate their fourth quarter salaries, Petersburg YMCA, 120 N Madison St, Petersburg, VA (10:00 AM EST), and ceremonially light the Capitol Christmas tree and welcome the public into the Executive Mansion for an open house, Virginia State Capitol, Richmond, VA (5:00 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 12:00 PM Amtrak Board of Directors meeting

Location: Richmond Main Street Station, 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.amtrak.com/home, https://twitter.com/Amtrak

Contacts: Amtrak, MediaRelations@Amtrak.com, 1 202 906 3860

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 JBG SMITH Properties Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.22000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.jbgsmith.com

Contacts: JBG SMITH Properties Investor Relations, ir@jbgsmith.com, 1 240 333 3203

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 02 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Christmas Parade – Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. Parade begins at the Science Museum of Virginia, continuing east on Broad St, and ending at 7th St near the Richmond Coliseum

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dominionenergy.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy, #RVAparade2023

Contacts: Tera Barry, Dominion Energy, tbarry@richmondparade.org, 1 804 937 8372

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 02 12:00 PM Norfolk Festevents hosts 10th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Market

Location: Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 02 Christmas Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville Speedway hosts 29th annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville & Henry County. The Holiday Run Festival also takes place, featuring the Southside 10k and the Youth in Motion 5k, run in partnership with the YMCA

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/, https://twitter.com/MartinsvilleSwy

Contacts: Brent Gambill, NASCAR, bgambill@nascar.com, 1 704 348 9740

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Dec. 03 5:00 PM University of Richmond hosts 50th annual Candlelight Festival of Lessons and Carols

Location: Cannon Memorial Chapel, 134 UR Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmond.edu/, https://twitter.com/urichmond

Contacts: Sunni Brown, University of Richmond, sbrown5@richmond.edu, 1 804 774 9745

