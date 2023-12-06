Verint: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.6…

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.6 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $218.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $218.7 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.3 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.