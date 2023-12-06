Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.1 million in…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $115 million in the period.

Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $472 million to $478 million.

