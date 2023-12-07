Live Radio
Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 4:31 PM

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $175.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $4.60.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.54 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $258.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $271.8 million.

