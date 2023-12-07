Urban One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million…

On a per-share basis, the Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 22 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

