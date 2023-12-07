Urban One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported earnings of $70.4 million in…

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported earnings of $70.4 million in its second quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.73 per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $129.7 million in the period.

