Urban One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 7:59 AM

LANHAM, Md. (AP) — LANHAM, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported profit of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period.

