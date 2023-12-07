Urban One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported net income of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported net income of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $109.9 million in the period.

