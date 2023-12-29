UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MyomoInc
|5.58
|.37
|5.01
|+4.50
|+880.4
|2ArmataPhr
|5.26
|1.07
|3.24
|+2.00
|+161.3
|3Sifco
|4.95
|2.12
|4.54
|+2.38
|+110.2
|4GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|.66
|+.33
|+100.9
|5ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.55
|+.27
|+
|99.3
|6AcmeUnit
|26
|44.86
|21.30
|42.86
|+20.96
|+
|95.7
|7Inuvo
|.51
|.12
|.43
|+.20
|+
|91.4
|8GalianoGld
|4
|1.00
|.46
|.94
|+.42
|+
|80.8
|9XtantMed
|1.45
|.56
|1.13
|+.47
|+
|71.2
|10CentrusEngy
|14
|61.35
|24.88
|54.41
|+21.93
|+
|67.5
|11UraniumEng
|6.86
|2.30
|6.40
|+2.52
|+
|64.9
|12IsoRay
|.73
|.21
|.40
|+.16
|+
|62.8
|13GencorInds
|70
|16.72
|9.80
|16.14
|+6.04
|+
|59.8
|14FriedmanInds
|16
|18.31
|9.50
|15.46
|+5.67
|+
|57.9
|15PalatinTch
|5.00
|1.43
|3.98
|+1.42
|+
|55.5
|16NtlHlthcare
|32
|98.17
|51.56
|92.42
|+32.92
|+
|55.3
|17DenisonMing
|1.89
|.92
|1.77
|+.62
|+
|53.9
|18SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.54
|.93
|+.32
|+
|52.5
|19LGLGroup
|38
|6.25
|3.93
|6.14
|+2.09
|+
|51.6
|20BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.28
|+.09
|+
|49.7
|21EquinoxGld
|33
|5.85
|3.32
|4.89
|+1.61
|+
|49.1
|22NewGoldg
|1.61
|.82
|1.46
|+.48
|+
|49.0
|23NoDynMing
|.43
|.21
|.32
|+.10
|+
|46.2
|24Globalstar
|1.98
|.85
|1.94
|+.61
|+
|45.9
|25Kaleyrawt
|.18
|.04
|.14
|+.04
|+
|44.8
|26MilestoneSci
|1.35
|.46
|.69
|+.21
|+
|43.8
|27CoreMolding
|7
|30.09
|12.66
|18.53
|+5.54
|+
|42.6
|28CBOEGlbMk
|27
|183.74
|116.11
|178.56
|+53.09
|+42.3
|29AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.44
|+.13
|+
|41.0
|30IntlTowerHg
|.75
|.31
|.59
|+.16
|+
|37.6
|31CompxIntl
|14
|27.82
|16.25
|25.28
|+6.80
|+
|36.8
|32CybinInc
|.74
|.21
|.41
|+.11
|+
|36.7
|33iShIndiaSCbt
|70.16
|48.11
|69.79
|+18.03
|+
|34.8
|34AberdnGlbInco
|6.63
|4.83
|6.46
|+1.64
|+
|34.0
|35Ur-Energy
|1.71
|.82
|1.54
|+.39
|+
|33.9
|36ZedgeIncn
|3.74
|1.68
|2.35
|+.59
|+
|33.5
|37inTestCorp
|13
|27.17
|10.20
|13.60
|+3.30
|+
|32.0
|38EspeyMfg
|16
|22.96
|14.17
|18.70
|+4.50
|+
|31.7
|39AlphaPro
|17
|5.48
|3.68
|5.29
|+1.27
|+
|31.6
|40RadiantLogis
|7
|7.76
|5.05
|6.64
|+1.55
|+
|30.5
|41CKXLands
|13.25
|8.60
|12.96
|+3.01
|+
|30.3
|42ProtalixBio
|3.55
|1.21
|1.78
|+.41
|+
|29.9
|43WidePoint
|2
|2.40
|1.60
|2.32
|+.50
|+
|27.5
|44CredSuissInco
|3.19
|2.43
|3.13
|+.61
|+
|24.2
|45BitNileHlpfD
|24.15
|10.01
|17.00
|+3.00
|+
|21.4
|46InfuSystem
|11.44
|6.68
|10.54
|+1.86
|+
|21.4
|47Servotron
|14.32
|8.80
|12.50
|+1.94
|+
|18.4
|48ImperOilg
|9
|63.07
|44.22
|57.19
|+8.45
|+
|17.3
|49iShsIndiabt
|49.10
|37.77
|48.81
|+7.07
|+
|16.9
|50EngyFuelsgrs
|11
|9.03
|4.85
|7.19
|+.98
|+
|15.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|11847Hldgrs
|1.80
|.45
|.50
|—44.01
|—
|98.9
|2Nuburu
|14.00
|.13
|.15
|—
|8.18
|—
|98.2
|3MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.19
|.23
|—
|6.26
|—
|96.5
|4PartsiD
|1.05
|.05
|.05
|—
|.93
|—
|95.0
|5RaMedSys
|7.25
|.34
|.40
|—
|5.49
|—
|93.1
|6RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|.28
|.33
|—
|3.17
|—
|90.6
|7CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.20
|.23
|—
|1.79
|—
|88.7
|8TrinityPlace
|.98
|.10
|.11
|—
|.63
|—
|85.0
|9LoopMedia
|6.60
|.25
|1.00
|—
|5.62
|—
|84.9
|10PowerREIT
|1
|5.59
|.50
|.65
|—
|3.30
|—
|83.5
|11PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|2.74
|3.25
|—11.35
|—
|77.7
|12ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|1.76
|2.38
|—
|8.23
|—
|77.6
|13Castellum
|1.36
|.18
|.30
|—
|.96
|—
|76.3
|14GoldResource
|1.80
|.26
|.38
|—
|1.15
|—
|75.4
|15Nuburuwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|75.0
|16Ashford
|15.55
|3.47
|3.68
|—10.20
|—
|73.5
|17VolitionRX
|2.70
|.55
|.72
|—
|1.71
|—
|70.5
|18UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.17
|—
|.38
|—
|69.6
|19KnowLabs
|1.59
|.23
|.51
|—
|1.09
|—
|68.2
|20MAIABiotc
|5.22
|.82
|1.17
|—
|2.34
|—
|66.7
|21NFTLtd
|1.43
|.12
|.19
|—
|.36
|—
|66.2
|22BMTech
|5.75
|1.41
|2.05
|—
|3.16
|—
|60.7
|23MobileInfr
|20.12
|3.10
|4.05
|—
|5.99
|—
|59.7
|24MatinasBio
|.89
|.11
|.22
|—
|.28
|—
|56.8
|25Tellurian
|2.15
|.48
|.76
|—
|.92
|—
|55.0
|26AmpioPhrrs
|7.47
|1.73
|2.05
|—
|2.45
|—
|54.4
|27SouthlndHld
|11.14
|4.78
|5.16
|—
|5.06
|—
|49.5
|28USAntimony
|.50
|.22
|.25
|—
|.24
|—
|48.9
|29KelsoTechg
|.44
|.12
|.16
|—
|.14
|—
|46.3
|30NightHwkBio
|1.29
|.26
|.44
|—
|.37
|—
|45.3
|31FGGrpHl
|5
|2.68
|1.10
|1.47
|—
|1.15
|—
|43.9
|32AEONBiowt
|.18
|.04
|.10
|—
|.08
|—
|42.9
|33BirksGroup
|10.02
|2.78
|4.69
|—
|3.24
|—
|40.9
|34ChiRivet
|9
|32.94
|15.16
|16.98
|—11.65
|—
|40.7
|35RingEnergy
|1
|2.54
|1.37
|1.46
|—
|1.00
|—
|40.7
|36AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.15
|—
|.10
|—
|40.6
|37FlexibleSolu
|8
|3.50
|1.36
|1.91
|—
|1.19
|—
|38.4
|38Southlndwt
|.80
|.35
|.42
|—
|.26
|—
|38.2
|39i80Gold
|3.14
|1.25
|1.76
|—
|1.06
|—
|37.6
|40NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.25
|3.74
|—
|2.24
|—
|37.5
|41MAGSilverg
|17.02
|9.61
|10.41
|—
|5.22
|—
|33.4
|42DeltaApparel
|14.51
|6.45
|7.13
|—
|3.48
|—
|32.8
|43AdamsRsc
|61.84
|24.99
|26.18
|—12.74
|—
|32.7
|44ITTechPck
|.70
|.26
|.31
|—
|.15
|—
|32.6
|45RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|.95
|1.11
|—
|.53
|—
|32.3
|46AgeXThera
|1.00
|.33
|.39
|—
|.17
|—
|30.3
|47Pedevco
|1.19
|.74
|.77
|—
|.33
|—
|30.0
|48OceanPwr
|.77
|.25
|.32
|—
|.13
|—
|29.8
|49MarygoldCos
|2.03
|.81
|1.06
|—
|.44
|—
|29.3
|50WestwatRs
|1.40
|.48
|.57
|—
|.23
|—
|28.5
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.