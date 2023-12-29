NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1MyomoInc 5.58 .37 5.01 +4.50 +880.4
2ArmataPhr 5.26 1.07 3.24 +2.00 +161.3
3Sifco 4.95 2.12 4.54 +2.38 +110.2
4GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 .66 +.33 +100.9
5ComstockM .99 .27 .55 +.27 + 99.3
6AcmeUnit 26 44.86 21.30 42.86 +20.96 + 95.7
7Inuvo .51 .12 .43 +.20 + 91.4
8GalianoGld 4 1.00 .46 .94 +.42 + 80.8
9XtantMed 1.45 .56 1.13 +.47 + 71.2
10CentrusEngy 14 61.35 24.88 54.41 +21.93 + 67.5
11UraniumEng 6.86 2.30 6.40 +2.52 + 64.9
12IsoRay .73 .21 .40 +.16 + 62.8
13GencorInds 70 16.72 9.80 16.14 +6.04 + 59.8
14FriedmanInds 16 18.31 9.50 15.46 +5.67 + 57.9
15PalatinTch 5.00 1.43 3.98 +1.42 + 55.5
16NtlHlthcare 32 98.17 51.56 92.42 +32.92 + 55.3
17DenisonMing 1.89 .92 1.77 +.62 + 53.9
18SunLinkHlth 1.47 .54 .93 +.32 + 52.5
19LGLGroup 38 6.25 3.93 6.14 +2.09 + 51.6
20BiomX .69 .18 .28 +.09 + 49.7
21EquinoxGld 33 5.85 3.32 4.89 +1.61 + 49.1
22NewGoldg 1.61 .82 1.46 +.48 + 49.0
23NoDynMing .43 .21 .32 +.10 + 46.2
24Globalstar 1.98 .85 1.94 +.61 + 45.9
25Kaleyrawt .18 .04 .14 +.04 + 44.8
26MilestoneSci 1.35 .46 .69 +.21 + 43.8
27CoreMolding 7 30.09 12.66 18.53 +5.54 + 42.6
28CBOEGlbMk 27 183.74 116.11 178.56 +53.09 +42.3
29AIMImmu .84 .30 .44 +.13 + 41.0
30IntlTowerHg .75 .31 .59 +.16 + 37.6
31CompxIntl 14 27.82 16.25 25.28 +6.80 + 36.8
32CybinInc .74 .21 .41 +.11 + 36.7
33iShIndiaSCbt 70.16 48.11 69.79 +18.03 + 34.8
34AberdnGlbInco 6.63 4.83 6.46 +1.64 + 34.0
35Ur-Energy 1.71 .82 1.54 +.39 + 33.9
36ZedgeIncn 3.74 1.68 2.35 +.59 + 33.5
37inTestCorp 13 27.17 10.20 13.60 +3.30 + 32.0
38EspeyMfg 16 22.96 14.17 18.70 +4.50 + 31.7
39AlphaPro 17 5.48 3.68 5.29 +1.27 + 31.6
40RadiantLogis 7 7.76 5.05 6.64 +1.55 + 30.5
41CKXLands 13.25 8.60 12.96 +3.01 + 30.3
42ProtalixBio 3.55 1.21 1.78 +.41 + 29.9
43WidePoint 2 2.40 1.60 2.32 +.50 + 27.5
44CredSuissInco 3.19 2.43 3.13 +.61 + 24.2
45BitNileHlpfD 24.15 10.01 17.00 +3.00 + 21.4
46InfuSystem 11.44 6.68 10.54 +1.86 + 21.4
47Servotron 14.32 8.80 12.50 +1.94 + 18.4
48ImperOilg 9 63.07 44.22 57.19 +8.45 + 17.3
49iShsIndiabt 49.10 37.77 48.81 +7.07 + 16.9
50EngyFuelsgrs 11 9.03 4.85 7.19 +.98 + 15.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
11847Hldgrs 1.80 .45 .50 —44.01 98.9
2Nuburu 14.00 .13 .15 8.18 98.2
3MultiWaysn 8.65 .19 .23 6.26 96.5
4PartsiD 1.05 .05 .05 .93 95.0
5RaMedSys 7.25 .34 .40 5.49 93.1
6RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 .28 .33 3.17 90.6
7CamberEnrs 2.48 .20 .23 1.79 88.7
8TrinityPlace .98 .10 .11 .63 85.0
9LoopMedia 6.60 .25 1.00 5.62 84.9
10PowerREIT 1 5.59 .50 .65 3.30 83.5
11PowrREITpfA 16.10 2.74 3.25 —11.35 77.7
12ArenaGpHl 11.18 1.76 2.38 8.23 77.6
13Castellum 1.36 .18 .30 .96 76.3
14GoldResource 1.80 .26 .38 1.15 75.4
15Nuburuwt .04 .01 .01 .02 75.0
16Ashford 15.55 3.47 3.68 —10.20 73.5
17VolitionRX 2.70 .55 .72 1.71 70.5
18UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .17 .38 69.6
19KnowLabs 1.59 .23 .51 1.09 68.2
20MAIABiotc 5.22 .82 1.17 2.34 66.7
21NFTLtd 1.43 .12 .19 .36 66.2
22BMTech 5.75 1.41 2.05 3.16 60.7
23MobileInfr 20.12 3.10 4.05 5.99 59.7
24MatinasBio .89 .11 .22 .28 56.8
25Tellurian 2.15 .48 .76 .92 55.0
26AmpioPhrrs 7.47 1.73 2.05 2.45 54.4
27SouthlndHld 11.14 4.78 5.16 5.06 49.5
28USAntimony .50 .22 .25 .24 48.9
29KelsoTechg .44 .12 .16 .14 46.3
30NightHwkBio 1.29 .26 .44 .37 45.3
31FGGrpHl 5 2.68 1.10 1.47 1.15 43.9
32AEONBiowt .18 .04 .10 .08 42.9
33BirksGroup 10.02 2.78 4.69 3.24 40.9
34ChiRivet 9 32.94 15.16 16.98 —11.65 40.7
35RingEnergy 1 2.54 1.37 1.46 1.00 40.7
36AlmadenM .28 .11 .15 .10 40.6
37FlexibleSolu 8 3.50 1.36 1.91 1.19 38.4
38Southlndwt .80 .35 .42 .26 38.2
39i80Gold 3.14 1.25 1.76 1.06 37.6
40NovaGoldg 6.98 3.25 3.74 2.24 37.5
41MAGSilverg 17.02 9.61 10.41 5.22 33.4
42DeltaApparel 14.51 6.45 7.13 3.48 32.8
43AdamsRsc 61.84 24.99 26.18 —12.74 32.7
44ITTechPck .70 .26 .31 .15 32.6
45RetractblTch 1 2.11 .95 1.11 .53 32.3
46AgeXThera 1.00 .33 .39 .17 30.3
47Pedevco 1.19 .74 .77 .33 30.0
48OceanPwr .77 .25 .32 .13 29.8
49MarygoldCos 2.03 .81 1.06 .44 29.3
50WestwatRs 1.40 .48 .57 .23 28.5
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up