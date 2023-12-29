NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 7:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 62.59 4.23 52.94 +48.20 +1016.9
2NGLEnPtrs 5.68 1.14 5.57 +4.36 +360.3
3DrmFindHm 37.00 31.15 35.53 +26.87 +310.3
4AbercrFtch 41 94.08 21.74 88.22 +65.31 +285.1
5OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 9.15 +6.69 +272.0
6Hovnanian 2 162.50 41.95 155.62+113.54 +269.8
7HeritageIns 9.79 1.77 6.52 +4.72 +262.2
8DrxHmbldBull 115.11 30.81 109.72 +79.06 +257.9
9VertivHldg 50.23 11.95 48.03 +34.37 +251.6
10PrSUlShtN 117.32 30.00 96.41 +68.85 +249.8
11ProUltSemi 55.51 15.94 54.42 +37.86 +228.6
12ArcherAvia 8.36 1.77 6.14 +4.27 +228.3
13DxSOXBull 32.78 9.19 31.40 +21.73 +224.7
14Biohaven 44.29 12.35 42.80 +28.92 +208.4
15DxTechBull 68.08 20.15 66.71 +44.61 +201.9
16BluegrVac 20 75.60 23.35 75.12 +50.16 +201.0
17ModineMfg 44 61.61 19.41 59.70 +39.84 +200.6
18NGLEPtrpfB 30.09 8.73 27.63 +18.39 +199.0
19MIHomes 8 140.73 46.12 137.74 +91.56 +198.3
20FlameAcqwt 2.38 .52 1.93 +1.28 +196.9
21BanyanAcwt .38 .10 .37 +.24 +183.8
22GlbXBlkchrs 56.95 15.41 46.24 +29.48 +175.9
23GenieEngy 9 30.90 8.28 28.13 +17.79 +172.1
24ArloTech 11.54 3.37 9.52 +6.01 +171.2
25SamsaraA 36.91 10.48 33.38 +20.95 +168.5
26PalantirTc 21.85 5.84 17.17 +10.75 +167.4
27BeazerHomes 7 35.93 12.89 33.79 +21.03 +164.8
28XPOInc 15 90.84 29.02 87.59 +54.30 +163.1
29RoylCarib 40 130.97 48.68 129.49 +80.06 +162.0
30ELFInc 153.53 48.10 144.34 +89.04 +161.0
31Celesticag 17 30.36 10.50 29.28 +18.01 +159.8
32BldrsFstSrce 11 171.03 64.54 166.94+102.06 +157.3
33C3.ai 33.91 28.42 28.71 +17.52 +156.6
34WeaveCom 12.45 4.04 11.47 +6.89 +150.4
35OppFi 5.34 1.70 5.12 +3.07 +149.8
36UberTech 63.53 25.02 61.57 +36.84 +149.0
37CrawfordB 15 13.27 5.17 13.08 +7.77 +146.3
38HysterYale 63.48 25.20 62.19 +36.88 +145.7
39Edenor 11 21.80 6.52 19.37 +11.38 +142.4
40GlbXBlkBitrs 67.55 21.78 53.16 +30.96 +139.5
41TopBuild 19 382.95 156.49 374.26+217.77 +139.2
42SpotifyTch 202.88 79.14 187.91+108.96 +138.0
43CrawfordA 60 13.68 5.33 13.18 +7.62 +137.1
44CarnivalUK 17.95 7.04 16.86 +9.67 +134.5
45LiveWireGr 12.50 4.88 11.31 +6.46 +133.2
46AlphMetalRs 6 357.23 130.54 338.92+192.53 +131.5
47DorianLPG 9 47.19 15.81 43.87 +24.92 +131.5
48ProUltTech 53.65 21.38 53.08 +30.07 +130.7
49CarnivalCp 19.74 7.92 18.54 +10.48 +130.0
50FGAnnuLfe 48.14 14.76 46.00 +25.99 +129.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Enviva 26.44 .61 .100 —65.83 98.5
2F45TrainHl 3.41 .10 .10 2.75 96.6
3Vapothermrs 23.52 .99 1.10 —20.50 94.9
4KnightSwwt .07 .00 .00 .03 94.4
5BensonHill 2.84 .13 .17 2.38 93.2
6C5Acqwt .04 .00 .00 .04 92.1
7Sonendo 2.82 .21 .23 2.60 91.9
8BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
9USDPtrs 4.35 .30 .32 2.85 90.0
10AtentoSA 6.79 .43 .47 3.76 88.8
11LiCycle 6.58 .50 .59 4.18 87.7
12CanoHlthwt .08 .01 .01 .06 87.7
13BrghtHlthrs 86.40 4.94 7.63 —44.37 85.3
14DxSOXBear 41.50 5.56 5.82 —33.69 85.3
15FREYBatwt 1.30 .09 .20 1.08 84.4
16FathomDig 7.92 2.99 4.46 —21.94 83.1
17Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
18VicariSurA 3.56 .20 .37 1.65 81.8
19UpHealth 3.19 .25 .30 1.33 81.6
20NineEnrgySv 17.10 1.79 2.68 —11.85 81.6
21VertAerosp 3.47 .60 .69 2.70 79.7
22EmergentBio 16.66 1.81 2.40 9.41 79.7
23PrUShtSemi 25.66 4.96 5.06 —19.76 79.6
24BPPrud 13.31 2.39 2.47 9.21 78.9
25CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .41 .45 1.64 78.5
26FREYERBat 11.16 1.40 1.87 6.81 78.5
27Velo3D 3 3.95 .39 .40 1.39 77.8
28CUROGrp 4.96 .58 .80 2.75 77.5
29LoclBountiwt .08 .01 .01 .02 76.7
30DxTcBear 44.42 9.69 9.89 —30.68 75.6
31ChargePtHl 13.65 1.79 2.34 7.19 75.4
32B&WEnter 7 6.83 .96 1.46 4.31 74.7
33RubicnTchwt .04 .01 .01 .01 73.7
34Waterdrop 3.34 .98 1.04 2.29 68.8
35NuScalePwr 11.19 1.81 3.29 6.97 67.9
36NuScalePwwt 1.15 .11 .31 .65 67.7
37WheelsUprs 15.70 .98 3.43 6.87 66.7
38AMTDIdears 7.68 1.70 1.80 3.60 66.7
39Invitae 2.94 .36 .63 1.23 66.3
40HawaiianEl 6 43.71 9.06 14.19 —27.66 66.1
41HyliionHld 3.88 .52 .81 1.53 65.2
42LumenTech 6.09 .78 1.83 3.39 64.9
43USNGasFd 13.41 4.50 5.07 9.03 64.0
44CorEnInfpfA 17.80 3.38 4.20 7.20 63.2
45ProUltShTc 23.54 8.01 8.10 —13.86 63.1
46AllurionTc 4.81 3.01 3.74 6.36 63.0
47Paysafewt .07 .02 .03 .04 62.3
48GenAsIAcwt .10 .02 .03 .05 62.0
49AzurePwrGl 4.98 1.50 1.69 2.62 60.8
50ATIPhysTh 13.48 6.00 6.14 9.11 59.7
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

