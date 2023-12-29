UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|62.59
|4.23
|52.94
|+48.20
|+1016.9
|2NGLEnPtrs
|5.68
|1.14
|5.57
|+4.36
|+360.3
|3DrmFindHm
|37.00
|31.15
|35.53
|+26.87
|+310.3
|4AbercrFtch
|41
|94.08
|21.74
|88.22
|+65.31
|+285.1
|5OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|9.15
|+6.69
|+272.0
|6Hovnanian
|2
|162.50
|41.95
|155.62+113.54
|+269.8
|7HeritageIns
|9.79
|1.77
|6.52
|+4.72
|+262.2
|8DrxHmbldBull
|115.11
|30.81
|109.72
|+79.06
|+257.9
|9VertivHldg
|50.23
|11.95
|48.03
|+34.37
|+251.6
|10PrSUlShtN
|117.32
|30.00
|96.41
|+68.85
|+249.8
|11ProUltSemi
|55.51
|15.94
|54.42
|+37.86
|+228.6
|12ArcherAvia
|8.36
|1.77
|6.14
|+4.27
|+228.3
|13DxSOXBull
|32.78
|9.19
|31.40
|+21.73
|+224.7
|14Biohaven
|44.29
|12.35
|42.80
|+28.92
|+208.4
|15DxTechBull
|68.08
|20.15
|66.71
|+44.61
|+201.9
|16BluegrVac
|20
|75.60
|23.35
|75.12
|+50.16
|+201.0
|17ModineMfg
|44
|61.61
|19.41
|59.70
|+39.84
|+200.6
|18NGLEPtrpfB
|30.09
|8.73
|27.63
|+18.39
|+199.0
|19MIHomes
|8
|140.73
|46.12
|137.74
|+91.56
|+198.3
|20FlameAcqwt
|2.38
|.52
|1.93
|+1.28
|+196.9
|21BanyanAcwt
|.38
|.10
|.37
|+.24
|+183.8
|22GlbXBlkchrs
|56.95
|15.41
|46.24
|+29.48
|+175.9
|23GenieEngy
|9
|30.90
|8.28
|28.13
|+17.79
|+172.1
|24ArloTech
|11.54
|3.37
|9.52
|+6.01
|+171.2
|25SamsaraA
|36.91
|10.48
|33.38
|+20.95
|+168.5
|26PalantirTc
|21.85
|5.84
|17.17
|+10.75
|+167.4
|27BeazerHomes
|7
|35.93
|12.89
|33.79
|+21.03
|+164.8
|28XPOInc
|15
|90.84
|29.02
|87.59
|+54.30
|+163.1
|29RoylCarib
|40
|130.97
|48.68
|129.49
|+80.06
|+162.0
|30ELFInc
|153.53
|48.10
|144.34
|+89.04
|+161.0
|31Celesticag
|17
|30.36
|10.50
|29.28
|+18.01
|+159.8
|32BldrsFstSrce
|11
|171.03
|64.54
|166.94+102.06
|+157.3
|33C3.ai
|33.91
|28.42
|28.71
|+17.52
|+156.6
|34WeaveCom
|12.45
|4.04
|11.47
|+6.89
|+150.4
|35OppFi
|5.34
|1.70
|5.12
|+3.07
|+149.8
|36UberTech
|63.53
|25.02
|61.57
|+36.84
|+149.0
|37CrawfordB
|15
|13.27
|5.17
|13.08
|+7.77
|+146.3
|38HysterYale
|63.48
|25.20
|62.19
|+36.88
|+145.7
|39Edenor
|11
|21.80
|6.52
|19.37
|+11.38
|+142.4
|40GlbXBlkBitrs
|67.55
|21.78
|53.16
|+30.96
|+139.5
|41TopBuild
|19
|382.95
|156.49
|374.26+217.77
|+139.2
|42SpotifyTch
|202.88
|79.14
|187.91+108.96
|+138.0
|43CrawfordA
|60
|13.68
|5.33
|13.18
|+7.62
|+137.1
|44CarnivalUK
|17.95
|7.04
|16.86
|+9.67
|+134.5
|45LiveWireGr
|12.50
|4.88
|11.31
|+6.46
|+133.2
|46AlphMetalRs
|6
|357.23
|130.54
|338.92+192.53
|+131.5
|47DorianLPG
|9
|47.19
|15.81
|43.87
|+24.92
|+131.5
|48ProUltTech
|53.65
|21.38
|53.08
|+30.07
|+130.7
|49CarnivalCp
|19.74
|7.92
|18.54
|+10.48
|+130.0
|50FGAnnuLfe
|48.14
|14.76
|46.00
|+25.99
|+129.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Enviva
|26.44
|.61
|.100
|—65.83
|—
|98.5
|2F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.10
|.10
|—
|2.75
|—
|96.6
|3Vapothermrs
|23.52
|.99
|1.10
|—20.50
|—
|94.9
|4KnightSwwt
|.07
|.00
|.00
|—
|.03
|—
|94.4
|5BensonHill
|2.84
|.13
|.17
|—
|2.38
|—
|93.2
|6C5Acqwt
|.04
|.00
|.00
|—
|.04
|—
|92.1
|7Sonendo
|2.82
|.21
|.23
|—
|2.60
|—
|91.9
|8BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|9USDPtrs
|4.35
|.30
|.32
|—
|2.85
|—
|90.0
|10AtentoSA
|6.79
|.43
|.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|88.8
|11LiCycle
|6.58
|.50
|.59
|—
|4.18
|—
|87.7
|12CanoHlthwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.06
|—
|87.7
|13BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|4.94
|7.63
|—44.37
|—
|85.3
|14DxSOXBear
|41.50
|5.56
|5.82
|—33.69
|—
|85.3
|15FREYBatwt
|1.30
|.09
|.20
|—
|1.08
|—
|84.4
|16FathomDig
|7.92
|2.99
|4.46
|—21.94
|—
|83.1
|17Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|18VicariSurA
|3.56
|.20
|.37
|—
|1.65
|—
|81.8
|19UpHealth
|3.19
|.25
|.30
|—
|1.33
|—
|81.6
|20NineEnrgySv
|17.10
|1.79
|2.68
|—11.85
|—
|81.6
|21VertAerosp
|3.47
|.60
|.69
|—
|2.70
|—
|79.7
|22EmergentBio
|16.66
|1.81
|2.40
|—
|9.41
|—
|79.7
|23PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|4.96
|5.06
|—19.76
|—
|79.6
|24BPPrud
|13.31
|2.39
|2.47
|—
|9.21
|—
|78.9
|25CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.41
|.45
|—
|1.64
|—
|78.5
|26FREYERBat
|11.16
|1.40
|1.87
|—
|6.81
|—
|78.5
|27Velo3D
|3
|3.95
|.39
|.40
|—
|1.39
|—
|77.8
|28CUROGrp
|4.96
|.58
|.80
|—
|2.75
|—
|77.5
|29LoclBountiwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.02
|—
|76.7
|30DxTcBear
|44.42
|9.69
|9.89
|—30.68
|—
|75.6
|31ChargePtHl
|13.65
|1.79
|2.34
|—
|7.19
|—
|75.4
|32B&WEnter
|7
|6.83
|.96
|1.46
|—
|4.31
|—
|74.7
|33RubicnTchwt
|.04
|.01
|.01
|—
|.01
|—
|73.7
|34Waterdrop
|3.34
|.98
|1.04
|—
|2.29
|—
|68.8
|35NuScalePwr
|11.19
|1.81
|3.29
|—
|6.97
|—
|67.9
|36NuScalePwwt
|1.15
|.11
|.31
|—
|.65
|—
|67.7
|37WheelsUprs
|15.70
|.98
|3.43
|—
|6.87
|—
|66.7
|38AMTDIdears
|7.68
|1.70
|1.80
|—
|3.60
|—
|66.7
|39Invitae
|2.94
|.36
|.63
|—
|1.23
|—
|66.3
|40HawaiianEl
|6
|43.71
|9.06
|14.19
|—27.66
|—
|66.1
|41HyliionHld
|3.88
|.52
|.81
|—
|1.53
|—
|65.2
|42LumenTech
|6.09
|.78
|1.83
|—
|3.39
|—
|64.9
|43USNGasFd
|13.41
|4.50
|5.07
|—
|9.03
|—
|64.0
|44CorEnInfpfA
|17.80
|3.38
|4.20
|—
|7.20
|—
|63.2
|45ProUltShTc
|23.54
|8.01
|8.10
|—13.86
|—
|63.1
|46AllurionTc
|4.81
|3.01
|3.74
|—
|6.36
|—
|63.0
|47Paysafewt
|.07
|.02
|.03
|—
|.04
|—
|62.3
|48GenAsIAcwt
|.10
|.02
|.03
|—
|.05
|—
|62.0
|49AzurePwrGl
|4.98
|1.50
|1.69
|—
|2.62
|—
|60.8
|50ATIPhysTh
|13.48
|6.00
|6.14
|—
|9.11
|—
|59.7
|—————————
