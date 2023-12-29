UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1JinMedicaln
|509.87
|4.84
|248.05+240.10
|+3020.1
|2SolenoThe
|40.74
|1.81
|40.25
|+38.27
|+1932.8
|3CibusA
|32.71
|1.33
|19.64
|+18.16
|+1227.0
|4ApldOptoel
|24.08
|1.60
|19.32
|+17.43
|+922.2
|5AmerCoast
|10.28
|.92
|9.46
|+8.40
|+792.5
|6CipherMing
|5.60
|.58
|4.13
|+3.57
|+637.5
|7BitDigital
|5
|5.27
|.62
|4.23
|+3.63
|+605.0
|8Neuropace
|10.32
|1.38
|10.31
|+8.82
|+591.9
|9MarathDigt
|31.30
|3.28
|23.49
|+20.07
|+586.8
|10EyePtPh
|24.62
|2.21
|23.11
|+19.61
|+560.3
|11DigihostTc
|15
|2.54
|.35
|2.29
|+1.93
|+536.1
|12ImmunoGen
|29.96
|3.61
|29.65
|+24.69
|+497.8
|13CarrolsRest
|39
|8.38
|1.37
|7.88
|+6.52
|+479.4
|14DiversHlthTr
|3.96
|.64
|3.74
|+3.09
|+478.1
|15SilvrSunTc
|18.47
|2.71
|17.11
|+14.15
|+478.0
|16Tourmaliners
|29.78
|4.63
|26.18
|+21.64
|+476.7
|17MoonLkImA
|63.78
|10.50
|60.39
|+49.89
|+475.1
|18IrisEnrgy
|9.69
|1.15
|7.15
|+5.90
|+472.0
|19CleanSpark
|13.56
|1.96
|11.03
|+8.99
|+440.7
|20BridgBioPh
|44.32
|7.10
|40.37
|+32.75
|+429.8
|21EbangIntHl
|18.94
|2.91
|15.30
|+12.39
|+425.8
|22GyreTherars
|30.40
|2.84
|25.69
|+20.79
|+423.8
|23AffirmHld
|52.48
|8.80
|49.14
|+39.47
|+408.2
|24Coinbase
|187.39
|31.55
|173.92+138.53
|+391.4
|25Immunome
|11.25
|2.40
|10.70
|+8.49
|+384.2
|26SeraProgA
|9.86
|1.15
|5.98
|+4.72
|+374.6
|27RiotBlock
|20.65
|3.30
|15.47
|+12.08
|+356.3
|28SafetyShot
|7.50
|.31
|3.51
|+2.74
|+355.8
|29MicroStrat
|689.35
|139.38
|631.62+490.05
|+346.2
|30OrhaTherars
|16.49
|3.71
|16.45
|+12.74
|+343.4
|31PulseBiosci
|13.62
|2.36
|12.24
|+9.47
|+341.9
|32AppliedTher
|3.42
|.73
|3.35
|+2.59
|+340.8
|33AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|31.28
|+24.18
|+340.6
|34LimbachHld
|44
|46.61
|10.39
|45.47
|+35.06
|+336.8
|35GracellBio
|10.20
|1.40
|10.04
|+7.74
|+336.5
|36LifeMD
|9.11
|1.14
|8.29
|+6.35
|+327.3
|37Metalpha
|2.27
|.43
|2.18
|+1.67
|+323.3
|38Talkspace
|2.61
|.56
|2.54
|+1.93
|+316.4
|39SafetyShotwt
|3.00
|.05
|1.31
|+.99
|+309.4
|40OculisHldwt
|1.89
|.37
|1.50
|+1.13
|+308.7
|41InozymePh
|7.33
|1.11
|4.26
|+3.21
|+305.7
|42MinervNeu
|13.22
|1.43
|6.15
|+4.56
|+286.8
|43OpendrTch
|5.41
|1.03
|4.48
|+3.32
|+286.2
|44TempestTh
|9.77
|.17
|4.40
|+3.25
|+282.6
|45ApplovinA
|45.11
|9.22
|39.85
|+29.32
|+278.4
|46CymaBayTh
|25.33
|5.67
|23.62
|+17.35
|+276.7
|47TScanThr
|7.15
|1.60
|5.83
|+4.28
|+276.1
|48Augmedix
|6.06
|1.32
|5.85
|+4.29
|+275.0
|49AriszAcqwt
|.13
|.00
|.10
|+.07
|+270.4
|50AuroraInnoA
|4.81
|1.14
|4.37
|+3.16
|+261.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|673.50
|.21
|.22—97124.78
|—
|100.0
|2PanbelaThrs
|134.70
|.45
|.92—4931.09
|—
|100.0
|3BitBroLtd
|12.00
|.00
|.01
|—10.62
|—
|99.9
|4EsportsEnrs
|1596.00
|3.20
|3.95—3076.05
|—
|99.9
|5Allarityrs
|658.00
|.40
|.55—411.05
|—
|99.9
|6MullenAutors
|10755.00
|6.95
|14.29—6420.71
|—
|99.8
|7NearIntllg
|18.65
|.03
|.03
|—10.21
|—
|99.7
|8Bioceptrs
|13.43
|.32
|.44—131.87
|—
|99.7
|9Cenntrors
|1.60
|1.21
|1.44—388.56
|—
|99.6
|10NoginArs
|19.40
|.05
|.06
|—15.34
|—
|99.6
|11UPwrLtdn
|75.00
|.17
|.18—42.100
|—
|99.6
|12NxuIncArs
|1695.00
|1.86
|2.30—485.20
|—
|99.5
|13AvaloTherrs
|1296.00
|7.92
|9.10—1200.50
|—
|99.2
|14SonnetBiThrs
|813.12
|3.80
|4.67—551.93
|—
|99.2
|15Biodexars
|316.80
|2.05
|2.68—312.52
|—
|99.1
|16SMXSecArs
|104.72
|.68
|.71
|—79.37
|—
|99.1
|17NearIntllgwt
|.13
|.00
|.00
|—
|.11
|—
|99.1
|18EveloBioscrs
|33.00
|.30
|.32
|—31.88
|—
|99.0
|19FaradyFutrs
|105.60
|.22
|.23
|—22.97
|—
|99.0
|20SummtWirs
|22.90
|.11
|.12
|—10.68
|—
|98.9
|21ShiftPixyrs
|504.00
|4.60
|5.46—497.34
|—
|98.9
|22CrwnElectrs
|36.00
|.12
|.15
|—11.19
|—
|98.7
|23CanooInc
|.69
|.22
|.26
|—19.23
|—
|98.7
|24CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.29
|.43
|—30.58
|—
|98.6
|25AERWINS
|18.00
|.10
|.15
|—10.34
|—
|98.6
|26RenalytxAI
|3.09
|.30
|.39
|—25.03
|—
|98.5
|27BettrHomewt
|56.50
|.04
|.16
|—
|9.88
|—
|98.4
|28LQRHousrs
|435.00
|.95
|3.78—230.22
|—
|98.4
|29ZyversaTherrs
|153.30
|.68
|.90
|—54.05
|—
|98.4
|30VenusConcrs
|90.00
|.87
|1.18
|—70.82
|—
|98.4
|31Biolasers
|76.00
|1.07
|1.12
|—63.88
|—
|98.3
|32OPYAcqIwt
|.20
|.00
|.00
|—
|.17
|—
|98.3
|33BlueStarrs
|14.50
|.10
|.14
|—
|7.86
|—
|98.2
|34GreenGiant
|3.11
|.04
|.05
|—
|2.83
|—
|98.2
|35AppliedUVrs
|242.50
|2.00
|2.10—111.03
|—
|98.1
|36Volconrs
|10.00
|.07
|.10
|—
|4.95
|—
|98.0
|37EsportsEnwt
|.01
|.00
|.01
|—
|.25
|—
|98.0
|38FLJGrprs
|162.40
|1.04
|2.00
|—96.40
|—
|98.0
|39ConnexaSprs
|20.76
|.17
|.20
|—
|9.16
|—
|97.8
|40WheelerRErs
|19.01
|.16
|.31
|—13.66
|—
|97.8
|41PaxMedica
|10.26
|.64
|.76
|—33.75
|—
|97.8
|42SeaportGlwt
|.08
|.02
|.00
|—
|.04
|—
|97.8
|43TonixPhrs
|2.24
|.36
|.40
|—17.60
|—
|97.8
|44JaguarHlrs
|9.15
|.15
|.15
|—
|6.37
|—
|97.7
|45SackParentn
|30.00
|.61
|.69
|—28.28
|—
|97.6
|46CelularityA
|.38
|.16
|.25
|—
|9.95
|—
|97.6
|47KintaraTh
|9.00
|.16
|.17
|—
|6.72
|—
|97.5
|48VerbTechrs
|23.20
|.14
|.17
|—
|6.39
|—
|97.4
|49CFAcqIVwt
|.09
|.00
|.00
|—
|.07
|—
|97.3
|50HarborCustrs
|1
|15.85
|.18
|.20
|—
|7.22
|—
|97.3
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.