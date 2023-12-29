NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1JinMedicaln 509.87 4.84 248.05+240.10 +3020.1
2SolenoThe 40.74 1.81 40.25 +38.27 +1932.8
3CibusA 32.71 1.33 19.64 +18.16 +1227.0
4ApldOptoel 24.08 1.60 19.32 +17.43 +922.2
5AmerCoast 10.28 .92 9.46 +8.40 +792.5
6CipherMing 5.60 .58 4.13 +3.57 +637.5
7BitDigital 5 5.27 .62 4.23 +3.63 +605.0
8Neuropace 10.32 1.38 10.31 +8.82 +591.9
9MarathDigt 31.30 3.28 23.49 +20.07 +586.8
10EyePtPh 24.62 2.21 23.11 +19.61 +560.3
11DigihostTc 15 2.54 .35 2.29 +1.93 +536.1
12ImmunoGen 29.96 3.61 29.65 +24.69 +497.8
13CarrolsRest 39 8.38 1.37 7.88 +6.52 +479.4
14DiversHlthTr 3.96 .64 3.74 +3.09 +478.1
15SilvrSunTc 18.47 2.71 17.11 +14.15 +478.0
16Tourmaliners 29.78 4.63 26.18 +21.64 +476.7
17MoonLkImA 63.78 10.50 60.39 +49.89 +475.1
18IrisEnrgy 9.69 1.15 7.15 +5.90 +472.0
19CleanSpark 13.56 1.96 11.03 +8.99 +440.7
20BridgBioPh 44.32 7.10 40.37 +32.75 +429.8
21EbangIntHl 18.94 2.91 15.30 +12.39 +425.8
22GyreTherars 30.40 2.84 25.69 +20.79 +423.8
23AffirmHld 52.48 8.80 49.14 +39.47 +408.2
24Coinbase 187.39 31.55 173.92+138.53 +391.4
25Immunome 11.25 2.40 10.70 +8.49 +384.2
26SeraProgA 9.86 1.15 5.98 +4.72 +374.6
27RiotBlock 20.65 3.30 15.47 +12.08 +356.3
28SafetyShot 7.50 .31 3.51 +2.74 +355.8
29MicroStrat 689.35 139.38 631.62+490.05 +346.2
30OrhaTherars 16.49 3.71 16.45 +12.74 +343.4
31PulseBiosci 13.62 2.36 12.24 +9.47 +341.9
32AppliedTher 3.42 .73 3.35 +2.59 +340.8
33AtlasLithiun 45.00 6.01 31.28 +24.18 +340.6
34LimbachHld 44 46.61 10.39 45.47 +35.06 +336.8
35GracellBio 10.20 1.40 10.04 +7.74 +336.5
36LifeMD 9.11 1.14 8.29 +6.35 +327.3
37Metalpha 2.27 .43 2.18 +1.67 +323.3
38Talkspace 2.61 .56 2.54 +1.93 +316.4
39SafetyShotwt 3.00 .05 1.31 +.99 +309.4
40OculisHldwt 1.89 .37 1.50 +1.13 +308.7
41InozymePh 7.33 1.11 4.26 +3.21 +305.7
42MinervNeu 13.22 1.43 6.15 +4.56 +286.8
43OpendrTch 5.41 1.03 4.48 +3.32 +286.2
44TempestTh 9.77 .17 4.40 +3.25 +282.6
45ApplovinA 45.11 9.22 39.85 +29.32 +278.4
46CymaBayTh 25.33 5.67 23.62 +17.35 +276.7
47TScanThr 7.15 1.60 5.83 +4.28 +276.1
48Augmedix 6.06 1.32 5.85 +4.29 +275.0
49AriszAcqwt .13 .00 .10 +.07 +270.4
50AuroraInnoA 4.81 1.14 4.37 +3.16 +261.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs 673.50 .21 .22—97124.78 100.0
2PanbelaThrs 134.70 .45 .92—4931.09 100.0
3BitBroLtd 12.00 .00 .01 —10.62 99.9
4EsportsEnrs 1596.00 3.20 3.95—3076.05 99.9
5Allarityrs 658.00 .40 .55—411.05 99.9
6MullenAutors 10755.00 6.95 14.29—6420.71 99.8
7NearIntllg 18.65 .03 .03 —10.21 99.7
8Bioceptrs 13.43 .32 .44—131.87 99.7
9Cenntrors 1.60 1.21 1.44—388.56 99.6
10NoginArs 19.40 .05 .06 —15.34 99.6
11UPwrLtdn 75.00 .17 .18—42.100 99.6
12NxuIncArs 1695.00 1.86 2.30—485.20 99.5
13AvaloTherrs 1296.00 7.92 9.10—1200.50 99.2
14SonnetBiThrs 813.12 3.80 4.67—551.93 99.2
15Biodexars 316.80 2.05 2.68—312.52 99.1
16SMXSecArs 104.72 .68 .71 —79.37 99.1
17NearIntllgwt .13 .00 .00 .11 99.1
18EveloBioscrs 33.00 .30 .32 —31.88 99.0
19FaradyFutrs 105.60 .22 .23 —22.97 99.0
20SummtWirs 22.90 .11 .12 —10.68 98.9
21ShiftPixyrs 504.00 4.60 5.46—497.34 98.9
22CrwnElectrs 36.00 .12 .15 —11.19 98.7
23CanooInc .69 .22 .26 —19.23 98.7
24CastorMar 1 1.24 .29 .43 —30.58 98.6
25AERWINS 18.00 .10 .15 —10.34 98.6
26RenalytxAI 3.09 .30 .39 —25.03 98.5
27BettrHomewt 56.50 .04 .16 9.88 98.4
28LQRHousrs 435.00 .95 3.78—230.22 98.4
29ZyversaTherrs 153.30 .68 .90 —54.05 98.4
30VenusConcrs 90.00 .87 1.18 —70.82 98.4
31Biolasers 76.00 1.07 1.12 —63.88 98.3
32OPYAcqIwt .20 .00 .00 .17 98.3
33BlueStarrs 14.50 .10 .14 7.86 98.2
34GreenGiant 3.11 .04 .05 2.83 98.2
35AppliedUVrs 242.50 2.00 2.10—111.03 98.1
36Volconrs 10.00 .07 .10 4.95 98.0
37EsportsEnwt .01 .00 .01 .25 98.0
38FLJGrprs 162.40 1.04 2.00 —96.40 98.0
39ConnexaSprs 20.76 .17 .20 9.16 97.8
40WheelerRErs 19.01 .16 .31 —13.66 97.8
41PaxMedica 10.26 .64 .76 —33.75 97.8
42SeaportGlwt .08 .02 .00 .04 97.8
43TonixPhrs 2.24 .36 .40 —17.60 97.8
44JaguarHlrs 9.15 .15 .15 6.37 97.7
45SackParentn 30.00 .61 .69 —28.28 97.6
46CelularityA .38 .16 .25 9.95 97.6
47KintaraTh 9.00 .16 .17 6.72 97.5
48VerbTechrs 23.20 .14 .17 6.39 97.4
49CFAcqIVwt .09 .00 .00 .07 97.3
50HarborCustrs 1 15.85 .18 .20 7.22 97.3
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

