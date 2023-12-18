United States Steel, NIO rise; Masonite, Mirum Pharmaceuticals fall, Monday, 12/18/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Adobe Inc., up $14.45 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Adobe Inc., up $14.45 to $599.13.

The software maker is terminating its planned $20 billion buyout of Figma.

Unites States Steel Corp., up $10.26 to $49.59.

Nippon Steel is buying the steelmaker for about $14.1 billion.

Masonite International Corp., down $16.29 to $85.71.

The door maker is buying PGT Innovations in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $3 billion.

V.F. Corp., down $1.55 to $18.36.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland disclosed a hacking breach.

Illumina Inc., up $2 to $129.10.

The biotechnology company will undo its $7.1 billion purchase of the cancer-screening company Grail after losing antitrust battles.

NIO Inc., up 37 cents to $8.35.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $2.2 billion investment from CYVN Holdings.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $5.54 to $29.39.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing development update for a potential congenital condition treatment.

Valero Energy Corp., up $3.35 to $131.92.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

