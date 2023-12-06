United Natural: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The organic and specialty foods distributor posted revenue of $7.55 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.56 billion.

United Natural expects full-year results to range from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 38 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $30.9 million to $31.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNFI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.