Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Christiansburg 23
Albemarle 58, Eastern View 39
Atlee 52, Armstrong 23
Battlefield 54, Osbourn 20
Briar Woods 61, Heritage 34
Christ Chapel Academy 46, Trinity at Meadowview 24
Clarke County 60, Woodstock Central 57
Colgan 77, Forest Park 29
Cosby 81, Richmond 22
Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 36
Freedom 42, Independence 23
Glen Allen 78, Patrick Henry 25
Green Run 69, Bayside 36
Greensville County 59, Westmoreland County 46
Gretna 62, Dan River 21
Harrisonburg 51, Rockbridge County 37
Hayfield 57, John R. Lewis 9
Henrico 65, Mechanicsville High School 35
J.I. Burton 61, John Battle 28
James River 81, Midlothian 37
James Robinson 63, Lake Braddock 26
John Marshall 65, Norfolk Christian School 64
Kellam 82, Tallwood 18
Kempsville 58, Landstown 42
Liberty-Bedford 51, Northside 46
Lloyd Bird 53, Clover Hill 31
Manchester 85, Monacan 44
Massaponax 61, Brooke Point 17
Mills Godwin 64, TJHS 12
Mountain View 30, Colonial Forge 26
North Stafford 55, Riverbend 44
North Stokes, N.C. 54, Patrick County 45
Page County 62, Madison County 46
Patrick Henry 62, Cave Spring 29
Phelps, Ky. 48, Twin Springs 42
Powhatan 44, Huguenot 20
Princess Anne 86, Ocean Lakes 21
Rappahannock County 68, Mountain View 17
Salem 62, First Colonial 52
Salem 69, Blacksburg 51
Seton School 70, Fairfax Home School 26
South County 50, Oakton 44
Staunton 64, Waynesboro 58
Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 30
StoneBridge School 36, Broadwater Academy 33
Strasburg 63, Luray 43
Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 34
Surry County 45, Sussex Central 29
Turner Ashby 40, Broadway 36
Wilson Memorial 51, Fort Defiance 43
Woodbridge 64, Gar-Field 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Altavista vs. Appomattox, ppd.
Castlewood vs. Council, ppd.
Floyd County vs. Franklin County, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.
Galax vs. Giles, ppd.
Musselman, W.Va. vs. Sherando, ccd.
Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Gate City, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.