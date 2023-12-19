Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 56, Christiansburg 23 Albemarle 58, Eastern View 39 Atlee 52, Armstrong 23 Battlefield 54, Osbourn 20…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, Christiansburg 23

Albemarle 58, Eastern View 39

Atlee 52, Armstrong 23

Battlefield 54, Osbourn 20

Briar Woods 61, Heritage 34

Christ Chapel Academy 46, Trinity at Meadowview 24

Clarke County 60, Woodstock Central 57

Colgan 77, Forest Park 29

Cosby 81, Richmond 22

Douglas Freeman 46, Hermitage 36

Freedom 42, Independence 23

Glen Allen 78, Patrick Henry 25

Green Run 69, Bayside 36

Greensville County 59, Westmoreland County 46

Gretna 62, Dan River 21

Harrisonburg 51, Rockbridge County 37

Hayfield 57, John R. Lewis 9

Henrico 65, Mechanicsville High School 35

J.I. Burton 61, John Battle 28

James River 81, Midlothian 37

James Robinson 63, Lake Braddock 26

John Marshall 65, Norfolk Christian School 64

Kellam 82, Tallwood 18

Kempsville 58, Landstown 42

Liberty-Bedford 51, Northside 46

Lloyd Bird 53, Clover Hill 31

Manchester 85, Monacan 44

Massaponax 61, Brooke Point 17

Mills Godwin 64, TJHS 12

Mountain View 30, Colonial Forge 26

North Stafford 55, Riverbend 44

North Stokes, N.C. 54, Patrick County 45

Page County 62, Madison County 46

Patrick Henry 62, Cave Spring 29

Phelps, Ky. 48, Twin Springs 42

Powhatan 44, Huguenot 20

Princess Anne 86, Ocean Lakes 21

Rappahannock County 68, Mountain View 17

Salem 62, First Colonial 52

Salem 69, Blacksburg 51

Seton School 70, Fairfax Home School 26

South County 50, Oakton 44

Staunton 64, Waynesboro 58

Steward School 63, Collegiate-Richmond 30

StoneBridge School 36, Broadwater Academy 33

Strasburg 63, Luray 43

Stuarts Draft 42, Riverheads 34

Surry County 45, Sussex Central 29

Turner Ashby 40, Broadway 36

Wilson Memorial 51, Fort Defiance 43

Woodbridge 64, Gar-Field 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altavista vs. Appomattox, ppd.

Castlewood vs. Council, ppd.

Floyd County vs. Franklin County, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Tazewell, ppd.

Galax vs. Giles, ppd.

Musselman, W.Va. vs. Sherando, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Gate City, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

