Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 64, Appomattox 57

Atlee 52, Armstrong 23

Battlefield 54, Osbourn 20

Bishop Ireton 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60

C.D. Hylton 40, Freedom 34

Caroline 72, Essex 25

Christ Chapel Academy 70, Trinity at Meadowview 34

Christchurch 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 47

Clarke County 56, Woodstock Central 53

Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 57

Dan River 69, Gretna 54

Eastern View 58, Albemarle 50

Frank Cox 55, Great Bridge 28

Green Run 70, Bayside 54

Happy Valley, Tenn. 54, Twin Springs 36

Harrisonburg 67, Rockbridge County 40

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 71, Collegiate-Richmond 67

Henrico 68, Mechanicsville High School 57

Hermitage 71, Douglas Freeman 51

Hopewell 59, Mecklenburg County 41

James Madison 54, Chopticon, Md. 27

Jefferson Forest 59, Orange County 34

Jefferson, W.Va. 82, James Wood 43

Jenkins, Ky. 54, Twin Springs 36

Kellam 55, Tallwood 37

Landstown 60, Kempsville 55

Madison County 61, Page County 50

Massaponax 61, Brooke Point 52

Middlesex 82, Rappahannock 42

Mills Godwin 64, TJHS 12

Musselman, W.Va. 61, Sherando 39

Norfolk Academy 55, Windsor 22

North Cross 83, Westover Christian 37

North Stafford 48, Riverbend 42

Northside 88, Franklin County 35

Parry McCluer 85, Wilson Memorial 61

Patrick Henry 50, Glen Allen 44

Patrick Henry 64, Cave Spring 39

Patriot 83, South Lakes 72

Paw Paw, W.Va. 63, Mountain View Christian Academy 32

Princess Anne 69, Ocean Lakes 31

Ridgeview Christian 58, Temple Christian 47

Salem 57, First Colonial 45

Seton School 69, Fairfax Home School 35

Staunton 74, Waynesboro 38

Stone Bridge 45, Broadwater Academy 27

Stone Bridge 64, Loudoun County 52

StoneBridge School 45, Broadwater Academy 27

Strasburg 64, Luray 46

Stuarts Draft 62, Riverheads 38

Union 66, Honaker 58

Walsingham Academy 56, Williamsburg Christian Academy 54

William Byrd 80, Bassett 45

Tarkanian Classic=

Bishop O’Connell 68, Mater Lakes, Fla. 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chilhowie vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Giles vs. Galax, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.

