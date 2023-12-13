Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 44, Louisa 36
Alexandria City 75, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 38
Auburn 69, Giles 43
Bassett 40, GW-Danville 37
Bayside 65, First Colonial 25
Bethel 68, Kecoughtan 20
Brentsville 53, Skyline 33
Briar Woods 61, Loudoun County 31
Broadwater Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 31
Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 19
Buckingham County 40, Randolph-Henry 10
Buffalo Gap 45, Grace Christian 26
Caroline 45, Courtland 36
Carver Academy 74, Middlesex 47
Central – Wise 74, Gate City 44
Chancellor 62, Spotsylvania 37
Christ Chapel Academy 49, Fairfax Home School 42
Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 44
Colonial Beach 37, Mathews 19
Colonial Forge 44, Stafford 32
Craig County 47, Highland-Monterey 9
Culpeper 47, King George 33
Deep Creek 53, King’s Fork High School 46
Deep Run 52, Hermitage 46
Dinwiddie 63, Prince George 36
Douglas Freeman 51, Maggie L. Walker GS 16
E.C. Glass 60, Amherst County 39
Fauquier 51, Manassas Park 25
Gainesville 62, Battlefield 29
Grafton 59, New Kent 23
Grundy 47, Lebanon 40
Halifax County 57, Tunstall 41
Hampton 77, Phoebus 29
Holton Arms, Md. 45, Madeira School 35
Honaker 58, Union 23
James Madison 49, McLean 44
James Monroe 58, Eastern View 15
James River 56, Clover Hill 25
James Robinson 44, W.T. Woodson 33
Jamestown 82, Warhill 23
Jefferson Forest 60, Rustburg 44
Kellam 68, Ocean Lakes 27
Kempsville 65, Tallwood 9
Lafayette 57, York 22
Lake Braddock 45, Wakefield 32
Liberty Christian 71, Heritage (Lynchburg) 18
Lloyd Bird 36, Monacan 28
Luray 52, Madison County 39
Manchester 87, Cosby 48
Massaponax 57, Mountain View 14
Matoaca 69, Petersburg 49
Menchville 87, Gloucester 17
Mills Godwin 54, J.R. Tucker 19
Monticello 61, Goochland 2
Mountain View Christian Academy 36, Massanutten Military 21
Nandua 49, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 36
Norfolk Academy 47, Hickory 40
North Stafford 53, Brooke Point 34
Oscar Smith 42, Norfolk Collegiate 31
Patrick Henry 65, Blacksburg 21
Patriot 49, Osbourn 33
Poquoson 38, Smithfield 31
Powhatan 52, Richmond 8
Princess Anne 79, Green Run 28
Regents 28, United Christian Academy 17
Ridgeview 59, John Battle 14
Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 44
Salem 61, Frank Cox 30
Spotswood 60, William Monroe 14
St. Annes-Belfield 84, St. Margaret’s 30
Strasburg 50, Warren County 28
Summit Christian Academy 40, Peninsula Catholic 25
Tabb 53, Bruton 31
Turner Ashby 57, Fort Defiance 26
Tuscarora 40, Millbrook 36
Twin Springs 51, Patrick Henry 31
Warwick 53, Heritage 23
West Potomac 65, West Springfield 51
Western Albemarle 52, Fluvanna 27
Westfield 46, Fairfax 39
Woodside 79, Denbigh 33
Woodstock Central 79, Riverheads 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
