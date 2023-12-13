Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 44, Louisa 36 Alexandria City 75, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 38 Auburn 69, Giles 43…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 44, Louisa 36

Alexandria City 75, Grace Brethren Christian School, Md. 38

Auburn 69, Giles 43

Bassett 40, GW-Danville 37

Bayside 65, First Colonial 25

Bethel 68, Kecoughtan 20

Brentsville 53, Skyline 33

Briar Woods 61, Loudoun County 31

Broadwater Academy 43, Portsmouth Christian 31

Broadway 54, Rockbridge County 19

Buckingham County 40, Randolph-Henry 10

Buffalo Gap 45, Grace Christian 26

Caroline 45, Courtland 36

Carver Academy 74, Middlesex 47

Central – Wise 74, Gate City 44

Chancellor 62, Spotsylvania 37

Christ Chapel Academy 49, Fairfax Home School 42

Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 44

Colonial Beach 37, Mathews 19

Colonial Forge 44, Stafford 32

Craig County 47, Highland-Monterey 9

Culpeper 47, King George 33

Deep Creek 53, King’s Fork High School 46

Deep Run 52, Hermitage 46

Dinwiddie 63, Prince George 36

Douglas Freeman 51, Maggie L. Walker GS 16

E.C. Glass 60, Amherst County 39

Fauquier 51, Manassas Park 25

Gainesville 62, Battlefield 29

Grafton 59, New Kent 23

Grundy 47, Lebanon 40

Halifax County 57, Tunstall 41

Hampton 77, Phoebus 29

Holton Arms, Md. 45, Madeira School 35

Honaker 58, Union 23

James Madison 49, McLean 44

James Monroe 58, Eastern View 15

James River 56, Clover Hill 25

James Robinson 44, W.T. Woodson 33

Jamestown 82, Warhill 23

Jefferson Forest 60, Rustburg 44

Kellam 68, Ocean Lakes 27

Kempsville 65, Tallwood 9

Lafayette 57, York 22

Lake Braddock 45, Wakefield 32

Liberty Christian 71, Heritage (Lynchburg) 18

Lloyd Bird 36, Monacan 28

Luray 52, Madison County 39

Manchester 87, Cosby 48

Massaponax 57, Mountain View 14

Matoaca 69, Petersburg 49

Menchville 87, Gloucester 17

Mills Godwin 54, J.R. Tucker 19

Monticello 61, Goochland 2

Mountain View Christian Academy 36, Massanutten Military 21

Nandua 49, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 36

Norfolk Academy 47, Hickory 40

North Stafford 53, Brooke Point 34

Oscar Smith 42, Norfolk Collegiate 31

Patrick Henry 65, Blacksburg 21

Patriot 49, Osbourn 33

Poquoson 38, Smithfield 31

Powhatan 52, Richmond 8

Princess Anne 79, Green Run 28

Regents 28, United Christian Academy 17

Ridgeview 59, John Battle 14

Rural Retreat 56, Fort Chiswell 44

Salem 61, Frank Cox 30

Spotswood 60, William Monroe 14

St. Annes-Belfield 84, St. Margaret’s 30

Strasburg 50, Warren County 28

Summit Christian Academy 40, Peninsula Catholic 25

Tabb 53, Bruton 31

Turner Ashby 57, Fort Defiance 26

Tuscarora 40, Millbrook 36

Twin Springs 51, Patrick Henry 31

Warwick 53, Heritage 23

West Potomac 65, West Springfield 51

Western Albemarle 52, Fluvanna 27

Westfield 46, Fairfax 39

Woodside 79, Denbigh 33

Woodstock Central 79, Riverheads 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

